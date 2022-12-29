Kotak Mahindra Bank taps Gen-Next @ premier B-Schools to envision The Future of Banking

Mumbai, 29th December, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/Kotak) today announced that it has collaborated with India’s premier B-Schools to launch the inaugural edition of a case study competition titled “ExpLORe – Experience Learning Opportunities in Retail Lending”.

With this program, Kotak Mahindra Bank intends to tap into Gen-Next for innovative solutions to real business challenges in Retail Lending products such as Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Consumer Finance, and Housing Finance, among others.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has partnered with 9 premier B-schools for this initiative – IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode, XLRI Jamshedpur, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Management Development Institute Gurugram and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi.

The competition follows a case studies based approach. These case studies have been designed with focus on technology-first approach to solve customer problems.

“We are delighted to launch ‘EXpLORe’ – an initiative to not only explore bright young minds at B-schools in the country but also tap them. This initiative is part of Kotak’s Technology first approach to solving customer problems,” says Mr Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. “With this unique Industry-Academia collaboration, we are commencing a long-term engagement with the Gen-Next at premier B-Schools.”

The entries will be evaluated by the leadership team of Kotak Mahindra Bank. The winning entries will receive cash prizes from a pool of Rs. 2 lakh, in addition to certificates and exciting goodies.