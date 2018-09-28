Kotak Mahindra and L&T win big at CNBC-TV18’s Mutual Fund Awards 2018

India’s leading English business news channel, CNBC-TV18 hosted the Mutual Funds Awards at The St. Regis, Mumbai. The awards function was held with an aim to recognize the exemplary efforts by various entities and illuminate the numerous developments in the financial sector. The dignitaries and power-houses from the Mutual Funds sector graced the event, along with Mr. U. K. Sinha, Ex Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), who served as the chief guest of the evening.

Completing 25 years of existence in India, Mutual Funds have evolved to become a powerful medium of wealth generation and a vigorous source of funds for economic expansion. The awards celebrated the success of this industry and the bodies responsible by honouring the winners across 21 categories. The selections were made by an illustrious jury panel comprising Mr. Sandeep Parekh, Managing Partner at Finsec law advisor, Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Managing Partner at Haribhakti& Co., Mr. K N Vaidyanathan, Chief Risk officer at Mahindra and Mahindra and Mr. Rajendra Chitale, Managing partner at Chitale& Associates & M.P Chitale& Co. Going beyond the NAV rankings, the tireless deliberations were conducted meticulously using an unbiased ranking process. The jury meet took place on 8th September at the CNBC-TV18 office with CRISIL as the knowledge partner where AMCs like IDFC, Kotak Mahindra and L&T emerged as big winners.

The evening commenced with an opening address by Ms. Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor, CNBC-TV18, who set the tone for the evening. It was then followed by an invigorating panel discussion hosted by Ms. Venkatesh, where luminaries like Mr. A Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla Sun Life AMC, Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal AMC, Mr. Sunil Subramaniam, CEO, Sundaram AMC and Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC shared a dialogue on the ‘Way-forward of Mutual Fund Industry in the Light of Regulatory Revision by SEBI.’ Along with recognizing the industry honchos, the platform also hosted multiple TED Talk sessions by Gautam Sinha Roy, Sr. VP Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC, Pankaj Tibrewal, Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra, and Sharad Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Invezta.com on topics varying from ‘Long-term Investment Strategy,’ Tech Disruption from AMC Angle’ to ‘FinTech Disruption.’

Speaking about the property, Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor of CNBC-TV18 said, “It fills me with great pride to say that yet another edition of the Mutual Funds Awards culminated on a highly-successful note. In our endeavours, we wish to become more than an awards property and delve into the sphere of educating and informing the audience about the dynamic financial sector; we envisioned the event to be as informative as it is rewarding.”

The event thoroughly celebrated the efforts of Mutual Fund CEO’s, Fund managers and distributors among other industry members, in uplifting the economy of the nation.

Below is the list of winners of the Mutual Funds Awards 2018: