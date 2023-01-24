Kotak Securities and Exclusive Securities announce their Strategic Tie-up

Indore, 24 January 2023: Kotak Securities Limited today announced its strategic tie-up with Indore-based Exclusive Securities – a leading Madhya Pradesh based brokerage firm, with clientele spread across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Under this partnership, Kotak Securities will cater to over 30,000 investors and clients of Exclusive Securities.

This partnership will help both Kotak Securities and Exclusive Securities provide technology-led investment products and services to their clientele across the country.

Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities Limited said, “We are truly excited to partner and service around 30,000 investors through this tie-up with Exclusive Securities. In the coming months we will ensure seamless integration and provide the best possible service to the newly on-boarded clientele. This tie-up will further strengthen the investor’s journey in the stock market with our research insights, trading app loaded with a host of features to make transactions faster.”

BD Bhatter, Chairman, Exclusive Securities Limited added, “We are delighted to have this strategic tie-up with Kotak Securities. Kotak is one of the most trusted names in the BFSI segment. Both companies have been in business for a number of decades and coming together will give the clients the expertise of over 50 years.”

Sanjay Samaiya, Director, Exclusive Securities Limited also said, “This alliance with Kotak Securities will create more opportunities for customers to invest in a wide range of products along with robust technology. It will be a win-win situation for all stakeholders of both entities, and it will empower the Exclusive group to serve the clients with best practices in the industry for their wealth creation.”