Kotak Securities has tied up with www.moneycontrol.com, a renowned financial information source, to provide news, views and trading at a single place to stock market investors.

News, views, research of all listed stocks along with trading on a single platform gives Kotak Securities’ customers that extra edge of executing the trade instantly on the same window.

Kamlesh Rao, CEO, Kotak Securities, said, “In this Do It Yourself (D-I-Y) age, an investor prefers minimum or no human interface when it comes to their investments. However, investors are constantly looking for stock related information that’s simple and online. This strategic alliance enables us to equip these DIY investors with all the news, views and an investment engine at one place.”

Today’s stock market investors consume plenty of information in the name of research and Moneycontrol.com has been a seasoned source of financial news and views. However, the penetration of stock investing is as low as 3% of aggregate household savings even as there has been a steady increase in the number of demat accounts opened over the past few years. “This shows, there is scope for us to cut the data clutter, show relevant information to investors and simplify the entire experience right from analyzing stocks and investing in them,” Rao added.