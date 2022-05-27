Kotex relaunches in India with the introduction of Overnight Period Panties

May 2022 – National: Kotex, one of the pioneers in female hygiene products is relaunching in India, with one of its innovative products – Kotex Overnight Period Panties – a breakthrough innovation that gives unparalleled period protection on heavy flow nights is built to distinctiveness and excellence. This 100-year-old brand thrives on the values of providing comfort care products to women. Kotex ensures that periods never get in the way of any woman’s progress. It aims to support and encourage young girls and women on their path to establish a new world order and break the cycle of the old world.

Period management is a topic of growing interest with more information being doled out today and a concerted effort to move it out of a ‘taboo to talk about’ topic. Keeping in mind the day-to-day struggles of women, Kotex believes that women can perform whether on their periods or not. The research conducted by Kotex in India suggests that Kotex Overnight Period Panties is a life changing product which provides 360-degree protection for heavy flow period nights. Kotex Overnight Period Panties breaks the old cycle of night-time discomfort and anxiety on heavy flow nights, by bringing in complete 360 degree protection for anxiety-free and restful nights.

Ms. Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India said – “As a brand, Kotex strives to work towards a world where a period never stands in the way of a girl’s progress. The Indian girl today, understands that periods are a natural process and openly wants to challenge any taboos or pre-existing negative biases that exist around it. We relaunch Kotex in India with the innovative and convenient Overnight Period Panties. As a woman I can vouch for how life changing this product is and I am thrilled to be able to launch this for the women in this country. Kotex overnight period panties offer women an unparalleled experience of a 360 degree leak free protection. For decades, women have been held back at night and periods have been a yet another reason for it . With the launch of this product, we encourage women to not let their period hold them back so they can own the night – in whatever way they choose to” Tanuja Bhat, Sr. Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India says, “In a world that says that girls should be back home before night sets in, Kotex as a brand believes that confident, young girls can proclaim, ‘I own the night, I am the change’ and freely do as they please; be a professional gamer, a hula hooper, a night rider or simply take a rest night. The brand launch campaign challenges society’s regressive mindset and gives girls a powerful statement, an anthem that captures their unstoppable spirit as they set out into the world. The innovative product – Kotex Overnight Period Panties, challenges traditional formats and offers modern, superior period protection. Together, they bring alive the Kotex belief that ‘Periods should not come in the way of a woman’s progress’.”

The ad brings out the true Gen Z characteristic of being the harbinger of change in their lives and wanting to take charge & ownership. ‘I Own the Night. I am the Change is the message that underlines the campaign and the target audience. The youth today does not shy away from discussions and does not think period blood is something to shy away from. The campaign focuses on empowering girls to break the cycle and focus on their passions to progress. It talks about how each girl owns the night her way, period or not. The campaign throws light on their lifestyle, and how they believe they are the change. The campaign has been designed for all the relevant platforms that she uses – be it Instagram stories, Instagram Reels, Youtube, Spotify Ads and Snapchat Lens.

Kotex has also launched their website kotex.co.in which is a content hub for all things periods and a one-of-a-kind period tracker that helps. The company also gives them an opportunity to become a part of the Kotex Tribe, where there is period management information and period tracker that helps the young women of today to be in charge and not let periods disrupt their day-to-day lives.