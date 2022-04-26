Kovai.co comes first in Export Excellence Award

Coimbatore, India – April 26, 2022 – Kovai.co – a premier enterprise software and B2B SaaS company based out of Coimbatore, India, and London, U.K has been chosen by the Madras Export Processing Zone – Special Economic Zone (MEPZ Special Economic Zone) for Export Excellence Award based on their performance for the year 2019-2020.

Chief Guest of the event, Shri. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Hon’ble Vice President of India, along with the Guest of Honour, Smt Anupriya Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Govt of India, presented the award in the ceremony on Monday, 25th April 2022, in Chennai. Kovai.co has topped this award for the category of SEZ Unit – highest export – from the IT/ITES industry. The event has recognized over 100 companies across South India for the years 2019 – 20 bestowed 144 companies with 120 awards.

Speaking about the significance of such awards, Saravana Kumar, Founder and CEO, Kovai.co said, “Receiving such recognition from a prestigious body such as the MEPZ stands a testament to the kind of work we do here at Kovai.co. At Kovai.co, our people strive for excellence, and this is just a reflection of the hard work of our employees.”

Arunkumar Kumaresan, Head of Operations (India), Kovai.co along with Kunal J, Head of Corporate Public Relations, received the award from Smt Anupriya Singh Patel on behalf of the company.

MEPZ was established in 1984 and converted into a SEZ in 2003. Tamil Nadu has over 49 SEZs, while India has a total of 268 SEZs. Over 610 industrial units operate from SEZs in Tamil Nadu – altogether exporting Rs 1 lakh crore for the last four consecutive financial years, despite the pandemic at large.