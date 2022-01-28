KPMG in India and Palo Alto Networks announce partnership to bring enhanced and industry leading cybersecurity solutions to market

x

Bangalore, 27th January 2021: KPMG in India today announced a partnership with global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks to deliver Managed Security Services (MSS) powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortextm XDR and XSOAR security platform, Zero Trust, and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions to KPMG clients and customers in India.

According to KPMG’s 2021 India CEO Outlook Report, 46 per cent of CEOs believe that cybersecurity will be an area of focus over the next three years for their organisations. Furthermore, current cloud migration patterns and digital adoption trends in the hybrid work era dictate that developing a sound cybersecurity infrastructure is the need of the hour.

This partnership brings together the deep cybersecurity expertise, information protection, threat intelligence, and consulting practices of KPMG in India with Palo Alto Networks’ industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and services. As the industry’s first extended detection and response platform, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR provides an industry-leading level of visibility, security, and operational efficiency. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform that unifies case management, automation, real-time collaboration, and threat intelligence management to serve security teams across the incident lifecycle. These solutions will help clients and customers streamline and improve complex security architecture while increasing speed and agility. Cortex integrates well-established threat detection, prevention, attack surface management, and security automation capabilities into one integrated platform. It can go a long way in building an efficient, adaptable, and responsive Security Operations Centre (SOC) that’s designed for a constantly evolving threat environment.

x

“Digital transformation requires a strategic and holistic approach to realise success,” said Atul Gupta, Leader – Cyber Security, KPMG in India. “Hence it is important that organisations take a proactive approach to cyber risk and establish cyber resilience as a focal point of all their digital programmes. Adopting Zero Trust, security automation, and orchestration shall enable proactive measures to address security gaps. The partnership between KPMG in India and Palo Alto Networks will help clients, and customers realise their digital business goals, with the aim being to build secure, safe, and resilient enterprises.”