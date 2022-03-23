Krafton, Inc. Signs Long-Term Cooperation Agreement With Solana Labs For Blockchain-Based Games And Services

New Delhi, March 23rd, 2022 – KRAFTON, Inc., creators of the popular battle royale game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) today, announced the signing of a business agreement with Solana Labs to support the design and marketing of blockchain-based games and services. Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps for the world.

Solana is the world’s most performant blockchain. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana’s performance is driven by a single global state, which is capable of processing tens of thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, a distributed clock that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state.

Through this agreement, KRAFTON and Solana Labs are poised to build a long-term cooperative relationship for the development and operation of blockchain- and NFT-based games and services. The two companies will collaborate in the marketing and designing of blockchain games and various blockchain technologies, as well as jointly cooperate on investment opportunities.

“KRAFTON will continuously see ways to work closely with blockchain companies like Solana Labs as we stride towards establishing our Web 3.0 ecosystem,” said Hyungchul Park, Lead of Web 3.0 Roundtable at KRAFTON, Inc. He further added, “As one of the best global high-performance blockchain with strength in high speed and low fees, Solana represents the best of the Web 3.0 ecosystem and its technologies. Through this collaboration, KRAFTON will acquire the insight needed to accelerate its investment in and output of blockchain-based experiences.”

“We’re excited by KRAFTON’s commitment to build the future of gaming on Solana,” said Johnny Lee – Head of Games Business Development at Solana Labs. “KRAFTON is an established innovator in the gaming industry, and we are excited to be part of their next level up. We are seeing gamers increasingly seek out on-chain games and gaming companies who respond quickly to this demand will set themselves up well for ongoing success.”

This agreement strengthens KRAFTON’s commitment to accelerating new business opportunities in 2022. Last month, the company announced that it will get into the web 3.0 and NFT businesses based on its game development capability and operation experience acquired from BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) that is loved by players around the country. Since then, the company has announced investments and collaborations with partners from other fields related to NFT, metaverse and blockchain, including Seoul Auction Blue, XX Blue and NAVER Z (Zepeto).