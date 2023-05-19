Krenovator Launches AI CV Maker to Streamline CV Creation for Tech Talents

May 19, 2023, Kuala Lumpur — Krenovator Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Krenovator) today launched an AI CV Maker on its tech talent platform. The AI CV Maker lets users create a digital curriculum vitae (CV) in just a few minutes with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) in a streamlined four-step process. In addition to making CVs available on the platform, the AI CV Maker also creates an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) compliant CV in PDF format that users can download.

Krenovator AI CV Maker is available immediately for users worldwide and at no charge. It is the latest AI tool added to the platform after the launch of the Abraham AI coding assistant recently.

The CEO of Krenovator, Mahadhir Yunus, expressed his excitement about the launch of AI CV Maker, stating, “Creating a CV that captures the attention of hiring managers is a common challenge faced by many tech talents. Our recognition of this situation has motivated us to add the AI-powered CV Maker to our platform, which creates ATS-compliant CVs.”

An ATS-compliant CV is important because it allows users on Krenovator who are searching for remote jobs to communicate their qualifications and background using a format that is already accepted by hiring companies worldwide.

Another important function of the Krenovator AI CV Maker is that it helps reduce errors, particularly in language matters.

In addition to the PDF format, each CV created will be available online in the public domain via a dedicated web link, making it easy for employers to access it at any time and from anywhere. For example: app.krenovator.io/cv/NAME.