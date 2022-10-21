Kris Gethin Gyms launches subsidiary in tier 2, 3 cities; aims to generate 800 jobs

21 October, New Delhi – Kris Gethin Gyms, a premium gym chain in India, is known for redefining the fitness DNA of Bollywood celebrities. Celebrated as the world’s #1 transformation expert, Kris Gethin is the man behind successful Bollywood transformations, and his gym chain – Kris Gethin Gyms has been at the forefront of enabling this impact in the global fitness ecosystem. With an initial investment of INR 25 crores and a vision to deliver quality yet affordable fitness and gym experiences to the masses, Kris Gethin Gyms has laid the foundation for a new sub-brand – a chain that will revolutionize the way Bharat sees quality fitness. It aims to clock a revenue of 40 crores in the first 2 years of its inception.

In a post-pandemic India, health and fitness have become a priority. The fitness industry witnessed a boom in gym memberships and a surge in downloads of health and meditation apps. However, small-town India does not enjoy the same access to quality fitness and training experiences at comfortable price points. The new gym brand under the Kris Gethin umbrella brand will enable Indians in tier 2-3 cities to access quality fitness at affordable price points. In the first phase, the gyms will be launched across 20 cities in Punjab, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. This will also result in the creation of approximately 800 jobs in the country across 20 centres.

Kris Gethin, Co-Founder of Kris Gethin Gyms, said, “In the post-pandemic world, fitness as a concept has completely transformed. People are now more conscious about their health and are subsequently taking consistent efforts towards it. With Kris Gethin Gyms, we aim to provide Indians with a safe space to work towards holistic health goals. We want to accelerate India’s fitness industry for all Indians and not just a select few. ”

Jag Chima, Co-Founder of Kris Gethin Gyms quoted, “Our personalized approach towards fitness has helped us create a niche for ourselves in the cluttered Indian fitness industry. With this new subsidiary, we aim to take it a notch further and provide ‘Bharat’ with an opportunity to improve their fitness quotient.”

The subsidiary chain will be moving beyond linguistic barriers and introduce the app in 5 regional languages in the initial phase namely- Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, & Telugu. Unlike most gyms in India, it has a personalized approach to fitness using tech-based solutions. Kris Gethin Gyms has introduced a fusion coaching method wherein the customers can either opt for a trainer or a digital coach. It has, in fact, also managed to maintain the highest female-to-male ratio. The subsidiary chain will be building and sustaining the cultural pattern ensuring that it’s a safe space for all.

A world-renowned celebrity trainer and veteran transformation expert, Kris Gethin has trained celebrities and A-listers such as Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Karan Johar, to name a few. He has created a niche for himself in the world of fitness. Kris Gethin Gyms is his endeavor to uplift the fitness industry in India.