Kris Gethin Gyms to hike share in India’s fitness market

CEO & Co Founder Physique Global and Kris Gethin Gyms, Jag Chima said his company would be happy to be part of one percent of the two-billion fitness market in India. “We would be happy to be part of one percent of two billion markets. It is a huge market. Everybody needs fitness, from children to senior citizens,” he added.

He also said the company aims to make a positive dent in the market as they have trained over 6,000 trainers, with which it has been changing the face of fitness industry in India since 2011. Kris Gethin Gyms will have an investment of between Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 5 crore at its centres. “This will vary in accordance with the real estate cost,” he said.

Jag Chima, said” I feel India has some of the most passionate people when it comes to fitness. The industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade and it’s increasing exponentially now. Meanwhile, world-class was definitely missing and is much needed. And it was just the perfect time for me and my team and venture here to bring world-class to the athletes, enthusiasts and other stakeholders in the fitness industry in India”.

Talking about jobs, Jag Chima said so far the company has generated 300 jobs. “These jobs range from trainers, all the way up to accountants, digital media specialists and other jobs related to the fitness industry. The company would love to employ more people, but it aspires to grow at slow and steady pace to build quality centres, Chima said. I am hoping we would create thousands of jobs over the next decade in India, for sure,” he added.

According to analysts, the health and fitness industry in India is witnessing tremendous growth and is at an inflection point. “I feel the high market fragmentation, market potential, and the overall growth are factors that are inviting more investors to be part of this growth journey in India and invest in this industry,” said the analyst.

The company, also, is more interested to get right partners, he added. In next eight years, the company aims to set up 150 centres in India, and some of those will be low-revenue centres for villagers, Chima said. Right now, the company boasts of seven centres in India and plans to have another 18 very soon, he said.

The company also plans to open centres in UK, USA, Canada in the begining of next year, which will have slightly different model, Chima said. Chima also said the company would love to work with cricketers like Virat Kohli who are fitness freaks, but due to restrictions around them in the garb of managers, it is difficult to have them working for them.

He said, “Well, India is my native country and as is evident I love India. Some of the athletes that have come up from India have been very good and their journey has been more difficult than people in the west. However, their passion is very high. I wanted to bring holistic knowledge to the athletes here. They are already very good and with a little guidance can really show up big time at the world stage. Also, there are many individuals who want to take up fitness as a career but are unable to because of stigma, lack of knowledge and similar other factors. I wanted to change that and together with Kris, we started working on it. We were already associated with celebrity clients over the years and it was just eventual that we brought this knowledge to the common people here in India.”

