Krua Thai opens doors for dine-in services : Continues to deliver in NCR region

Beautiful beaches, Muay Thai, countless temples and most importantly, amazingly balanced and intricate yet simple recipes – Thailand is an extremely passionate nation about what it eats and Thai food has exotic notes brought about in each dish by blending choicest and freshest ingredients including aromatic lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal.

The newly opened KRUA THAI embodies the spirit of Thai culture, bring to you authentic Thai flavours with a Modern Setting. Krua Thai means ‘Thai Kitchen’ was conceptualized and developed by Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), one of Thailand’s largest conglomerates and food producers with a mission of providing the finest and most authentic Thai food in a modern minimalistic ambience.

The ambience of KRUA THAI is a trio combination of smart dining, casual dining and Thai culture, greatly based on the brand and intended customer base. When it comes to setting the right mood for casual dining, Krua Thai is just the place. The atmosphere, so laid back, the high beaming ceilings, and the elegant décor works wonders for the ambience. With its great service and comfortable seating, your experience at Krua Thai will be worth the while.

Platters offered byKRUA THAIare simple yet clever combinations of Eastern and Western influences harmoniously combined. Thai cuisine has its five elementary flavours hot, sweet-salty, sour and bitter which tickle your palate with exploding flavours in every Thai dish. Culinary speaking, there are four regions in Thailand: North, Northeast, Central and South; each region with its own distinct characteristics and we at Krua Thai, bring to you an eclectic mix from all these regions.

The appetizing variations offered byKrua Thai is influenced by southern Thai province for the spicy platter, central Thai province for those who are fond of sweet/savoury flavours, northern Thai for bitter flavours plus dried spices and north-eastern Thai for the boiled or grilled platter, which makes it a bit healthier in comparison to popular dishes in the central region.

KRUA THAI serves the finest authentic Thai food in the town. Their food is diverse according to its regions; the menu features a wide range of dishes to spoil the foodie in you like Tom Yum, Pad Thai, Som Tam, Green Curry, Thai Fried Rice, PohTaekThalay, Pla- MukThodKrob, Tord Man Pla- Fish Cake, GoongMangkorn and many more.

The KruaThai offers guests the chance to experience authentic Thai food from all the regions of Thailand. Come be a part of this delectable journey and be transported to the bustling and vivid streets of Thailand.

Located at M3M Urbana, Sector 67 Gurugram, Krua Thai aims to be more than just a restaurant, it’s a celebration of Thailand and the spirit of Thai food.