KT Rama Rao to inaugurate JIIF Day and Investor Conclave at T-Hub

Hyderabad, July 15, 2023; Jito Incubation & Innovation Foundation (JIIF) an arm of JITO(Jain International Trade Organisation, a unique, multi-stakeholder community of visionary Jain Industrialists, Businessmen & Professionals to organize the Two Day 6th Annual Conclave & Foundation Day at Hyderabad at T-HUB at Madhapur.

Sri KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Govt of Telangana will be the chief guest it.

Sri Jayesh Rajan Sir, the Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government will also grace the Guest of Honour

It is to be hosted by JITO Hyderabad TNAPTS Zone.

The 2-day event will comprise a series of events and will attract a phenomenal array of speakers and participants from all over India.

The event will include a speaker and group sessions comprising Jain Unicorns and other renowned speakers and panellists. Apart from this, there will be more than 30 start-up companies which will demonstrate their products and technology at the event. A shark tank where the Jain Unicorns will become the sharks and 4 companies will make a pitch for funds is also being planned.

The conclave is being curated very carefully to provide maximum mileage and value to the participants. We expect more than 400 participants including about 200-250 investors from across India to visit Hyderabad for this event. The event will provide an opportunity for investors across the country to network and also for the incubated companies to showcase their potential.

Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar – Hon. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Hon. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be addressing the guests and participants on the 15th Evening.

Sri Gajenderji Shekawat, Honorable Union Minister in the Ministry of Jal Shakti is to address the Participants on the 16th Morning, at the event.

JIIF (Jito Incubation & Innovation Foundation) is an arm of JITO which mentors talent in the start-up industry via mentoring, incubation, and funding. The aim is to nurture entrepreneurial talent and provide an avenue for them to grow. JIIF also runs the JITO Angel Network (JAN) which has been voted amongst the top 13 Angel Networks & incubators by INC42 in 2023. It was awarded the Best Angel Network by Venture Intelligence in 2022.