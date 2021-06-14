KTM announces The World Adventure Week from 5th – 11th July for all riders

New Delhi, 14th June 2021: KTM, the World’s No. 1 and India’s fastest-growing premium motorcycle brand, announced The World Adventure Week, for motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe. Starting from July 5th, the seven-day-long event is open to all bike owners in India and across the world. It is an invitation for the riders to go fuel their adventurous spirit and explore the tarmacs, tracks, and trails. Riders who successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes and the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com and KTM’s global social media channels.

KTM encourages mass participation in ‘The World Adventure Week’ initiative and invites riders from across the globe to take part in daily riding challenges. The goal for each rider is to complete 1,000 km or more during a week. Powered by KTM and RISER app, this initiative offers a perfect opportunity to put some miles on your motorcycle.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “We are delighted to inform you that KTM in collaboration with RISER, has announced ‘The World Adventure Week’, which is a true celebration of every rider’s adventurous spirit. The idea behind this global initiative is to strengthen the growing Adventure community and bring together riders who share the passion for motorcycling.”

For keen adventure enthusiasts, the process of entering the competition is simple:

Download the RISER app from the App Store or Google Play and start recording the rides.

Riders who successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes and get the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com and KTM’s global social media channels.

There will be different challenges to complete on each of the seven days.

All riders completing 1,000 km or more in total will get a personalized award.

More information is available on the website.

Website – World Adventure Week

Blog – https://blog.ktm.com/5-reasons-why-the-world-adventure-week-is-an-experience-you-cant-miss/