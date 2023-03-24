Kuai Kitchen’s New Culinary Additions Capture The Magic and Authenticity Of Oriental Cuisine

March 24th, Mumbai: Mumbai’s favourite pan-Asian restaurant, Kuai Kitchen, is all geared up to showcase its culinary prowess with a range of new dishes. With these additions to its menu, the restaurant is eager to set the bar high when it comes to doing justice to oriental cuisine. And there’s no doubt that Kuai Kitchen will succeed in doing so, for it has already established itself as a favourite among Asian food afficionados. So get ready to embark on a fulfilling gastronomic journey at this restaurant, which will leave you thoroughly pleased!

The founders of the much-loved restaurant are Neville and Michelle Vazifdar, who are also the owners of JIA: The Oriental Kitchen and The Royal China. With each venture, they have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with in the F&B industry. It all started 20 years ago, with the birth of Royal China in 2003. The Vazifdars wanted to introduce a high-end fine dining concept with their first venture, which laid the foundation for their future restaurants. They have been successful in being pioneers in delivering an amazing pan-Asian experience with scrumptious food, aesthetics, and much more.

“With Kuai Kitchen, we wanted to create a casual, fun, quirky dining space that will make people want to come back again and again,” says Neville Vazifadar.

“Our aim was to outdo ourselves in terms of everything—be it the food, ambience, interiors, decor, and more. We want Kuai Kitchen to be that place serving comfort Asian food that remains etched in the hearts and minds of all those who enter its doors,” adds Michelle Vazifdar.

Once you enter the doors of Kuai Kitchen, you will be greeted by its vibrant, cheery atmosphere, which is one of its biggest highlights. The interiors are bathed in red and blue, which evoke a sense of fierceness and calmness, respectively. Besides that, the brick walls feature colourful graffiti art, which makes this restaurant all the more exuberant and sprightly. The wooden furniture and the lighting add to the cozy, relaxed feel of the place. It is truly hard to resist the charm that Kuai Kitchen holds.

As for the menu, Kuai Kitchen is all set to give its customers a delightful culinary experience with its new range of delicacies, which include Hunan Tenderloin, Honey Chilli Prawns, Stir Fried Chinese Style Cabbage, Kung Pao Prawns, Chicken and Chilli Oil Dumplings, Seafood Dumplings served with Szechuan Pepper Sauce, and Spicy Egg Fried Rice, among others. With these new additions, Kuai Kitchen’s culinary prowess stands unmatched.

Also, it’s hard to resist some of their regular delicacies, which include Kuai Crispy Prawn Tempura, Jin Chicken, Spicy Chicken Bao, Spicy Corn and Asparagus Dumpling, Sweet and Sour Chicken, Chicken Thai Curry, Lamb with Chilli Oil and Spring Onion, Mushroom Pot Rice, and Korean Noodles, among others. Aside from that, Kuai Kitchen is well-known for its extensive sushi menu, which includes, among other things, the truffle salmon roll, soft shell crab roll, spicy avocado roll, and crispy enoki mushroom roll. If you like to end your meal on a sweet note, you’ve got to try out the delicious Toffee Banana served with Vanilla Ice Cream, the famous Kuai Chocolate Panda Bao or the Chocolate Mud Cake – they are sinfully delicious.

To accompany your food, Kuai Kitchen has its own in-house special mocktails, which make for a fun, celebratory atmosphere as you feast on the usual delicacies. Some of these refreshing mocktails include Panda Passion, Virgin Pina Colada, Virgin Mary, and Virgin Caprioska, among others.

Kuai Kitchen also enjoys a special place for all the Asian food lovers who order in! Kuai Kitchen is one of the few delivery kitchens that is able to deliver quality asian food at your doorstep for an enjoyable meal for a family or a party.

So, what are you waiting for? Here’s your cue to binge on some Asian delicacies at the Kuai Kitchen that will leave you satisfied beyond measure!

Instagram: @kuaikitchenindia

Address: Mangal Bhavna, Shop no 3/4, Khar Pali Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052