Kumari Builders and Developers eyes the villa segment

With proven success in property investment in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, Bengaluru was the next logical step for Mr. T. Narsimhulu Naidu. While his financial acumen helped him reap benefits in the Silicon Valley of India, Mr. Naidu was not pleased with the quality of the city’s real estate offerings in the affordable luxury segment. The need for high-quality; affordable homes in Bengaluru turned this real estate investor into a builder, leading to the creation of Kumari Builders and Developers in 2012. The company was founded with the foremost objective of fulfilling the housing needs of working professionals in the city. Its aim is to help young professionals take their first step into affordable independent living.

With his sons Ashok Naidu and T. Harshavardhan joining the team, the trio had the perfect recipe to create a successful business model. Choice of strategic locations, high-quality construction, adequate funds for property development, on-time delivery and a flexible payment schedule ensured in making Kumari Builders and Developers the preferred choice for numerous home buyers in the IT capital.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company primarily focuses on residential projects. All its projects are located within 15-25 minutes of drive time from key business hubs such as International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB), Electronic City, Manyata Tech Park and Sarjapur Road, with a single-minded focus on working professionals.

Kumari Builders and Developers places great emphasis on quality construction, customer satisfaction, timely delivery and environmental management. Be it solar heating, waste water treatment, or rainwater harvesting, environmental protection is a key priority for the company.

With eight projects to its credit, Kumari Builders and Developers currently has ongoing projects adding up to 2,54,610 square feet of built-up area. Two of its notable ongoing projects include Kumari Woods & Winds and Kumari Amaranthine.

The company employs around 40 people. It has traversed a path of steady growth with a total turnover of Rs 64 crores to date. The company’s pace of progress is a clear indication of its commitment to carve a niche for itself in the city’s realty space. If 10,000 people can benefit in a direct or indirect manner from Kumari Builders and Developers in the next five years, the company believes that it would have contributed in invigorating the economy in a small way.

With a firm foothold in Bengaluru, Kumari Builders and Developers is now eyeing the villa segment for future growth.