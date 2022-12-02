Kunal Shanker wins Highly Successful GM of the Year award

The GM for InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort was awarded under Luxury to Upscale category.

Kunal Shanker embraced new thinking styles, especially when it was related to revenue strategisation which resulted in record-breaking performance at the resort since its inception in terms of all financial parameters and being the best performing hotel in 2021. He has steered on a growth path, working to increase revenue generation, reduce attrition, increase community engagement, besides working on employee empowerment and associate welfare.

Talking about the award, Kunal, said, “I am truly humbled and honoured to be adjudged as ‘Highly Successful General Manager of the Year’ in the International GM Awards 2022. The incredible team and I have an unwavering belief in what the property has to offer and in enabling our guests to create unforgettable moments. It fills me with gratitude for the inspirational forces I work with, the magnificent resort that we represent, and the hospitality industry that embraces us with open arms.”