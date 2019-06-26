Kurl-on partners with Sunbird Trust donates mattress, blankets and sheets to the villages in Northeast India

Kurl-on, India’s leading brand of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products, as part of its community outreach has partnered with Sunbird Trust to donate mattress, blankets and sheets to the economically underprivileged citizens in conflict-affected parts of North East India. Through this initiative Kurl-on aid is reaching the neediest, including the elderly, marginalized forest dwellers, underprivileged hostel children and even HIV affected children. The biggest beneficiaries were, the school going children, who were provided with comfortable mattresses, warm blankets and clean sheets in the freezing winters.

Providing insights into their community outreach, Mr. Narendra Kudva, CEO of Kurl-on said, “We are very happy that we have been able to make a contribution to bring smiles and provide comfort to the underprivileged. In the North East region, especially for the children, access to basic necessities is a challenge, hence in our small way we have partnered with Sunbird Trust to deliver aid. Due to the efforts of the trust and under the supervision of Col Chris Rego ( Retd) we are able to transport urgently needed Kurl-on aid without much difficulty to places as far as Guwahati and Majuli Island in Assam, to Kohima and Tuensang Districts in Nagaland and to tiny villages in the remotest areas of Manipur. In light of the success of this project we are planning to expand this activity in the Northern regions”.

Speaking about this partnership Col. Chris Rego (Retd), CEO of Sunbird Trust said, “Kurl-on through their CSR programme has not only brought succour to communities in a largely forgotten part of our country but also helped foster friendship and peace between the armed forces in the area and local communities. The armed forces helped us greatly in circumventing difficult terrain and hostile situations to ensure that the aid reached the remote locations. This will do wonders for the perception of soldiers as the Friends of the People. It will also promote WHAM (Winning Hearts and Minds) in the insurgency-affected areas where rivers of distrust flowed”.

The Kurl-on community outreach program has been operational in the Northeast and over the last 3 years Kurl-on has provided more than 5900 + mattresses, bed sheets and blankets to 15 children’s homes, schools and hostels. This year the company is projecting to supply 3000 nos. mattress, sheets and blankets. This will encompass the Northeast areas.