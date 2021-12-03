Kutchi Bazaar has given a platform to local artisans of Kutch to showcase their crafts on a global platform

Kutchi Bazaar (https://kutchibazaar.com/ ) India’s leading e-commerce startup has given a genuine platform to local artisans of Kutch to showcase and sell their most authentic creations which were almost on the verge of extinction on a global platform.

Kutchi Bazaar offers unique handcrafted items created with care by local artists. They create a craft festival that brings the festive spirit of Kutchi culture into the lives of customers. Kutchi Bazaar promotes native handicrafts, which are intertwined with legends and mythology from the fascinating Kutchi culture. Kutchi Bazaar offers around 100+ creations ranging from Ajrakh block printing, Bandhani printing, Bhujodi weaving to Rogan art, leather art, wood carving, among others, demonstrating Kutch’s status as a thriving area of crafts. Competent artisans from Kutch are employed directly or indirectly by the enterprise and jointly bring the most genuine crafts and prolific artisans from the soil of Kutch to the whole world.

“We are extremely happy to have developed a platform to promote Kutch handicrafts and art on a national and worldwide scale. For our clients, we select the most unique and local craft, which tells compelling stories and is a reflection of intangible Kutchi tradition. Purchasing from Kutchi Bazaar would provide buyers with the satisfaction of supporting the artists with the respect and value they deserve. It not only allows people to earn a living, but it also raises awareness about the need of conserving and exercising their hereditary abilities” said Juned Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Kutchi Bazaar.

Kutchi Bazaar offers a marketplace to the underprivileged local artisans, where they can directly sell their crafts to customers across the world. Within a year’s time the company has understood that many ancient art forms like Ajrakh and Bandhani, needed greater attention from art aficionados otherwise they will die with time. Kutchibazaar.com is a website where customers may get genuine Bandhani, Banarasi, Bhujodi, and Ajrakh sarees, dupattas, stoles, suit pieces, etc. These are all handcrafted by the top artisans, painters and are reasonably priced. Its aim is to establish itself as one unique platforms for the most authentic and original traditional sarees in the INR. 38,000 crore sari market in India.

“We examined creative approaches in the post-Covid-19 period to improve market chances and empower these Kutch craftsmen and handlooms who had lost their jobs owing to the epidemic. We give these enterprises with the required support through Kutchi Bazaar and we intend to continue reaching out to more local artists and handicrafts in the Kutch region to assist them in reaping the benefits of e-commerce in future”, said Sufiyan Khatri, Co-Founder of Kutchi Bazaar and Master of Ajrakh Hand Block printing.

Kutchi Bazaar offers a wide range of beautiful, timeless handmade items. The scent of Kutchi soil and the passion of artists are imprinted on the textures and patterns of the craft. The company seeks to deliver the most original and distinctive products to the market, demonstrating Kutchi artists’ outstanding craftsmanship. The firm has the most unique and local craft, which tells fascinating stories and embodies intangible Kutchi tradition.

The COVID-19 epidemic has to light the issue at hand, which is a ragged link between aesthetes and artisans. The majority of rural craftsmen are shut off from the mainstream market, resulting in the loss of a legacy that generates a distinctive representation of cultural value in the form of handicrafts. At this point in time, Master craftsman Sufiyan Khatri, whose family originated the Ajrakh Hand Block Printing 5000 years back has continued to carry forward the legacy of their predecessors. Similarly, Dayalal Kudecha, Master weaver of Bhujodi weaving; Sajid Khatri, Master craftsman of Bandhani, etc. and many more who have got immense support from Kutchi Bazaar.

ABOUT Kutchi Bazaar

Kutchi Bazaar is India’s leading e-commerce platform, founded in January 2021 with a mission to provide a platform for the skillful artisans of Kutch. Kutchi Bazaar is an initiative that brings all the crafts of Kutch together and gives you the opportunity to experience the diverse creation of expert artisans. Kutchi Bazaar provides a platform for the skillful artisans of Kutch. It is a platform that ensures the more robust livelihood and association of consumers who appreciate and value their creation. We dream to keep this journey going towards the embracement of recognised and also unrecognised potential craft artisans of Kutch. We strive to discover the artisans working in the smallest niche of this land and provide them a platform and an opportunity to flourish holistically.