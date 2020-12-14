KW Blue Pearl announces the selling of ready-to-move in, Lockable & Unlockable spaces

Initiated with a motive to bring back normalcy in the market, KW Blue Pearl has announced the price range starting at 45 Lacs.

The change is in the air and the real estate industry is marking its presence back in the Indian market with lucrative offers and discounts. While the capital city is recovering from the after-effects of lockdown, real estate players are making smart moves in this direction. In the same league, KW Blue Pearl has announced the selling of ready-to-move-in and undividable properties in Delhi.

KW Blue Pearl, which is being recognized as a pearl in the crown of high-end jewellery and wedding market of Karol Bagh, Delhi has made this move to invite applications and is expecting a good response from the market, keeping the increased demand for spaces.

KW Group announced to sell the spaces recently and on the occasion, Rajeev Ranjan, GM sales and marketing said, KW Group said, “The starting range is 45 lakhs with inaugural discount of first 100 applicants. The idea is to offer the best deal to our patrons and let the normalcy come back in the real estate market.”

During the official announcement, Rajeev mentioned that KW Blue Pearl is the most lucrative and profitable investment in the current scenario, as we are offering lease at 9 percent ROI, and services of security vaults, lockers are also available on demand, which are perquisites of any such large scale investment. He added, “We are offering secured fortified vaults on demand for shop owners and secure and enclosed precinct for the safety of customers and shop owners as well.” With proper ventilation and key amenities KW Group also offers most stringent fire safety adherence in the capital, he affirmed.

Delhi, as a lucrative market is once again attracting buyers and KW Pearl is leaving no stone unturned in offering the best quality properties with attractive offers. Now, owning a space in Delhi is no more a dream left unachieved.

Talking about the KW Blue Pearl Rajeev said, “It’s a government-approved property constructed on a DDA allotted land, and what makes it’s a best deal of the time is its proximity from the main market, located on the main DB Gupta Road, it is smooth metro connectivity as well.

KW Blue Pearl has already made the headlines for its dynamic façade of global standards, and as per real estate expert, it is one of the most profitable investment opportunity of the time.