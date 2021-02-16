Kyle Hall Appointed Vice Chairman, ETA Technology Committee

St. Petersburg, FL : The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) appoints Kyle Hall as Co-Chairman of the ETA Technology Committee. Hall is poised to develop thought leadership around current and emerging payments technologies. He and the committee will continue to create resources for merchants and other ETA members to utilize. They will also identify new technologies to anticipate what to expect from payment processing developments in the future.

Hall’s credentials for serving on this committee include his role as President of PayKings, a leading high risk merchant account provider. PayKings has a variety of payment solutions for unique verticals and offers gateway integrations for merchants with established or new online businesses. These qualities are a key driver of the ETA, who strives for business growth in an environment of streamlined online security.

Recently the ETA has focused on key trends occurring in the industry of online payments. Third party payment apps such as Venmo and CashApp are gaining traction in the hands of consumers. “Within this field, we’re likely to see more businesses use alternative payment methods for checkout solutions,” said Hall.

In addition, Hall will explore new trends in the payment technology landscape. Working with banks, ISOs and payment software partners, he connects the moving pieces of the dynamic payments field to find new opportunities or potential obstacles.

In the future, consumers will look toward new types of payment methods. Cryptocurrency, for example, is a key discussion point in the payments space and will continue to be a main focus in years to come. Businesses, consumers, and the technology that unites them both are the driving point of the ETA and new leadership.