Kyndal Group launches The Macallan Reflexion and No. 6 – Cask Whiskies in India

Kyndal Group introduced The Macallan Reflexion and No.6, a part of The Macallan Masters Decanter Series in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Chandigarh. The Reflexion embodies the foremost influence of first fill sherry seasoned oak casks and The Macallan No.6 delivers classic Macallan character in a celebration of richness and spice.

Both the cask collection Reflexion and No. 6, characterized by the exceptional oak casks – sourced, crafted, toasted and seasoned under the watchful eye of the Master of Wood, are delivered to the demanding specifications of the Whisky Mastery Team. It is the oak that makes the greatest contribution to the quality, natural colour and distinctive aromas and flavours at the heart of this single malt whisky.

Pushpanjali Banerji, Brand Director at Kyndal Group commented “We are proud to announce the availability of The Macallan’s luxury collections- The Macallan Reflexion and No. 6 – Cask Whiskies in the market. A whisky connoisseurs delight- Reflexion brings together American and Spanish oak cask to achieve the perfect balance of flavours and the initial light citrus zest with new oak gives way to the succulent sweetness of lemon and orange, The Macallan No. 6 brings together the art of whisky making with Lalique exquisite craftsmanship of Spain oak cask and delivers classic Macallan character.”

The Reflexion, influenced by both Spanish and American oak casks, has boiled sweets which add balance to a glimpse of toasted oak to give a medium and soft finish with raisin, sultana and apple, with a hint of cinnamon and ginger whereas No. 6, character from first fill sherry seasoned oak casks from Spain, is silky smooth with a long and full finish with rich fruit cake of raisin, dates and figs, apples, sultanas, orange then ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and hints of clove.

The Macallan Reflexion- BOLD IN COLOUR AND FLAVOUR

This exceptional single malt draws its colour and flavor from maturation in smaller hogshead casks, allowing a greater surface area of wood to interact with the whisky to deliver an intricate character influenced by both Spanish and American oak casks. The depth of colour and complex flavor of Reflexion is derived from the use of first-fill casks, carefully selected for this distinctive expression to accentuate its aromas and flavors. Bold and full bodied, Reflexion is a celebration of floral and vanilla notes, punctuated with fresh apples and apricots.

This whisky’s deep red mahogany hue, taken directly from the cask, is enhanced by the angular facets of the carefully crafted decanter that each reflect the light to showcase the depth of colour.

The Macallan No.6- SIX FACETS, ONE COOPERAGE

No. 6 brings together the art of whisky making with Lalique exquisite craftsmanship to create a stunning whisky encased in the finest crystal decanter. This rich, complex single malt takes its unique natural colour and character from first fill sherry seasoned oak casks from Spain, handcrafted by the master craftsmen of Jerez de la Frontera, the home of sherry. The casks are taken from a single cooperage in order to ensure the infinite quality and character at the heart of this rich single malt. The cooperage exclusively creates Spanish oak casks which, once seasoned with sherry, create the unique flavor of this exquisite whisky. Rich in spice and dried fruit with a layer of heady orange groves, this is an enticing, dark, whisky that delivers classic Macallan character.