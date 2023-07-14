Kyndryl Bridge, Powered by AI, Data and Deep Industry Expertise, Provides a New Way to Manage Technology Services

Bengaluru, July 14, 2023 – Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest technology infrastructure services provider, today announced that more than 500 global enterprise customers are operational on Kyndryl Bridge, with more than 1,000 customers expected by fiscal year-end. Kyndryl Bridge is the industry’s first open-integration technology services platform and seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence (AI), operational data, and Kyndryl expertise to provide customers with a new way to operate their systems and deliver improved business outcomes.

As the No. 1 provider of infrastructure implementation and managed services globally, Kyndryl is integrating AI and machine learning (ML) at scale into mission-critical systems. The Company also leverages its expertise, including intellectual property, patents, skills, and deep industry experience, to accelerate the delivery of new innovations and services as customers look to gain value from emerging technologies to transform their operations.

Kyndryl Bridge is estimated to have already helped enable early adopters to avoid more than $1 billion in annual costs, including:

$670 million in annualized cost avoidance as a result of preventing thousands of incidents before they occur.

$370 million in annualized cost avoidance as a result of reducing required maintenance windows.

“Kyndryl Bridge reinvents the way CXOs manage their increasingly complex technology estates,” said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This differentiated, AI-powered, open-integration services platform accelerates automation, drives efficiencies, and creates a more sustainable operation – helping companies advance their growth objectives and deliver stakeholder value.”

Integrated Platform Accelerates Digital Transformations

Kyndryl Bridge was launched in September 2022 as part of Kyndryl’s Advanced Delivery initiative, which is one of its central Three-A strategies. The platform was formed from the Company’s decades of expertise managing enterprises’ complex, mission-critical environments, and is an ‘as-a-service’ operating environment that includes a single marketplace, an operational management console, and an AI and ML analytics engine.

“The need for a multi-cloud management platform to control all on-prem and cloud resources is paramount for enterprises in migrating and modernizing technology to the cloud while transforming their businesses,” said David Tapper, IDC Vice President, Outsourcing and Managed Cloud Services. “Leveraging a multi-cloud management platform such as Kyndryl Bridge that can support public cloud providers, automate development and deployment processes, accelerate generating business outcomes, and provide comprehensiveness of visibility into technology operations while using both AI to drive efficiencies and align consumption with user-specific needs and FinOps to optimize spend across cloud resources, map costs to business units and forecast spending and budgeting should help achieve these objectives.”

Alliance Partners Co-Innovate on Kyndryl Bridge

Additionally, Kyndryl and its technology alliance partners are collaborating to accelerate and deliver real-time insights and innovation across IT estates.

“We are co-innovating with Kyndryl to develop new solutions that enable customers to gain greater visibility and value from their existing data estates and technology investments,” said Chris Niederman, AWS General Manager of Global Systems Integrators. “By combining the longstanding expertise of Kyndryl’s applied intelligence with the vast scale of AWS’ data lake and machine learning services, we are working to better serve joint customers and help them more effectively leverage the data within their organization for more informed business decisions that drive business transformation.” “We are working with Kyndryl to simplify and accelerate transformation for our customers,” said Steffi Kuebler, SAP Senior Vice President, Head of Business and Data Transformation Solutions. “Starting with new migration techniques and automation to reduce project timelines, we are providing a holistic view of SAP and non-SAP workloads from a single pane of glass that helps customers gain important insights and understandings from their enterprise data.” “The combination of Kyndryl Bridge Services and the Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform helps customers more efficiently design, deploy, and accelerate their cloud transformation projects. This also enables customers to more easily tap into a robust ecosystem of capabilities that enable them to gain greater application visibility, control, and cost management. Together, Red Hat and Kyndryl are helping customers unlock the value of their technology investments faster for real business outcomes,” said Stefanie Chiras, Red Hat Senior Vice President, of Partner Ecosystem Success.

Accelerated Expansion of Services

With nearly 190 digitally enabled services slated to be available on Kyndryl Bridge by the end of the current fiscal year (March 2024), the Company is driving AI innovation and expanding the depth and breadth of services so that customers can realize better business outcomes, such as:

Achieving AI-Driven Outcomes – A growing number of services that will help unlock greater opportunity for our customers, manage and model data, and deliver industry-specific outcomes – from enabling smart industry 4.0 manufacturing practices and reducing production quality risks to identifying new markets to develop and sell products at scale.

Becoming More Cyber Resilient and Compliant – New services that will optimize an organization’s security investments – from integrating data to preventing cyber threats, managing security incident workflows, and considering local and global data compliance requirements.

Meeting Net Zero Goals – The AI-powered sustainability intelligence and carbon footprint calculator will measure real-time energy consumption and emission data to help customers analyze, simulate, forecast, and generate actionable recommendations to improve energy efficiency across an entire IT estate.