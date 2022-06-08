KZ07 Presents the Ultimate Hub for Athleisure Enthusiasts in Town

New Delhi, June 2022: Athleisure has taken the world by a storm, and to provide all its enthusiasts with a one-stop destination, KAZO brand’s new buzz in the business, KZ07, has launched its newest store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi on 7th June 2022. Kazo brands was founded by Mr. Deepak Aggarwal in 2007 and now, the second generation, Divya Aggarwal and Siddhant Aggarwal, has taken a step ahead with launching KZ07. As a brand, KZ07 sits at the intersection of fashion and performance, creating the finest clothing and accessories for people who seek the stylish amalgamation of indoor comfort in outdoor style. Catering to the aesthetics and needs of the diverse and dynamic youth, KZ07 aims to extend individuality beyond comfort zones by experimenting with new ways to embrace cultures.

Athleisure has lately become a fashion buzzword, intended to embrace the perfect balance of comfort and style. KZ07 strikes the perfect chords with this hybrid transition in fashion trends with its comfortable and stylish range. Today’s youth doesn’t compromise with anything, be it their choices or comfort. KZ07 aims to provide them the liberty to choose from an array of different styles for every mood and not to settle-in for less.

The collection is curated for the diverse youth. Unisex and versatile clothing form two prime components of KZ07. The key to durable and impactful wardrobes is to equip them with high quality basics and create innovative, personalized outfits around those pieces, and KZ07’s silhouettes are the perfect fit for that. Gone are the days of fade-out fashion, because comfort is here to stay. The KZ07 collection ranges from Rs. 1600 to Rs.5000 pertaining to the high-end quality of the product. The store showcases vivid, comfortable and fashionable apparel for the youth who believe in embracing individuality, encouraging creativity and embodying gender fluidity.

On the occasion, Divya Aggarwal (Co-founder, KZ07) said, “KZ07 is a platform where fashion meets art and comfort. The secret of great style and fashion is to feel good in what you wear. Buying a KZ07 apparel is not only buying a garment but owning a lifestyle. Today’s youth know no limitation, be it in life or in comfortable fashion, and KZ07 is that limitless comfortable fashion destination for them. Now, we are just few steps or one click away from them. It’s a revolution in the fashion business but with a lot of comfort.”

The style and comfort of KZ07 will only be just a click away as the products will be available on its soon-to-be launched official website. Apart from the store and official website of KZ07, the brand will be available on e-commerce websites like Nykaa, Ajio and Myntra. The brand is planning to expand its presence in the East, West and Central India in future course, spreading its wings and incredible mission pan-India. The KZ07 store in DLF Promenade is the beginning of a much-needed fashion revolution.