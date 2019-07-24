Là Roy Launches Its Latest Range Of Holographic Galaxy Effect Nail Paints ‘Insta Love’ Collection

India’s first Holographic nail paint company ‘Là Roy’ launched its latest range of Holographic Galaxy Effect Nail Paints ‘Insta Love’ collection dedicated to their patrons on popular social media ‘Instagram’. A brainchild of Sudeshna Roy, ‘Là Roy’ recently completed its first year in the booming fashion business and as a gesture of gratitude, the brand decided to thank people who made it successful among the popular among the masses. Sparkling nail polishes became a rage over the past few years, but holographic nail polishes are now becoming more and more popular in USA, Europe and even some South Asian countries.

Là Roy is a Mumbai based young start-up company that specializes in Holographic nail paints. Earlier, Holographic nail polishes came at a higher cost to Indians, since there were no local manufactures. Inspired by the ‘Make in India’ campaign of the Government of India, Mumbai based Sudeshna Roy took the leap of faith and started her journey in the Fashion world with a vision to make the widest range of Holographic Nail Paints available in the Indian market at a much affordable cost. “We are delighted to unveil our latest creation at Là Roy. In just one year, we have managed to capture a share in this market with the most unique positioning. We worked on our new range for months and are proud to dedicate this to people who made us sail through on Instagram. Each shade is named after an Instagram handle which helped us become popular in this massive market. The formula used for making this collection is not just beautiful, but also safe”, says Ms. Sudeshna Roy, Founder, Là Roy.

The new range is a collection of total 25 shades, out of which the initial 10 shades have been unveiled for now and the next 15 will be launched shortly. The names for the 10 shades of nail polishes are Pinks and Pearls, Nailacious, Donuttouchmynails, Stacey Castanha, Rachi Phadte, Nailies By Arushi, Rhythm Of Nailart, Pretty Nails For U, The Mystical Butterfly. The nail polishes are priced at INR 130 for each shade and the entire set of 10 nail polishes can be bought at a price at as low as just INR 1000. “The response to our new range has been very encouraging. The entire range was sold out in less than 24 hours. As soon as we announced the launch, traffic started to flood on the website and we immediately upgraded our tech capacity for the website”, adds Sudeshna.