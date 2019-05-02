La Senza Hosts ‘Girls Night out’ collection preview at Express Avenue

Express Avenue – The Premium Destination Mall of Chennai, hosted a ‘Girls Night out’ collection preview at La Senza store. La senza is the global destination for the hottest fashion lingerie at an incredible value, empowering women worldwide to feel confident every day.

Prominent social influencers like Nupur Kalra, Pavithra, Priyadarshini, Jayashree Vinay were present at the venue for the collection preview. Post the event, there were also exciting offers on the collection during the ‘Happy Hours’. This was the first event hosted by La Senza in Chennai.