Laborers are back in full force, developers pace up construction work

With migrant labourers back in metros, realty developers are gearing up to make up for the lost time. For this purpose, some of the developers like Raheja, Bhutani and Migsun are undertaking construction work in a rotational manner including night shift hours. Developers restorting to these alternative methods have made arrangements for proper lightning and power backup to ensure continuity of the work.

Construction activities during night hours come with several challenges and additional costs like providing continuous power supply and security to be independently managed by developers. Elaborating more on the situations leading to migrant labourers coming back to construction sites, Mr. Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers, a reputed real estate group in Delhi NCR said, “ The shortfall in workers’ numbers observed at our construction sites was 30-40% during the months of lockdown, but now our entire labour force is back at sites.”

Mr. Nayan further added, “This has been possible primarily because we ensured cleaner and hygienic surroundings for labourers who stayed back at our multiple project sites with proper meals and lodging facility during lockdown months. The labourers engaged at our sites are fully taken care of when it comes to their safety and security. COVID guidelines are being sternly followed and uninterrupted power supply is being ensured amid the night hours.”

Raheja Developers is presently developing six residential, two commercials, and two townships including some marque projects like the Tallest Residential Block in Gurgaon ‘Revanta’ with expected possession towards end of next year and also the Tallest Residential Tower at a prime location in Delhi ‘The Leela Sky Villas’ serviced by the Leela Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to the lockdown imposed from March 25th, all construction activities came to a standstill for almost two months. While the government & real estate regulatory bodies granted the realtors an extension of 6-9 months in lieu of the delay caused by lockdown; the developers known for timely deliveries and quality construction are trying to live up to their reputation established over the years.

Bhutani Group, one of the leading real estate developers developing two ambitious commercial projects –Grandthum and Cyberthum in Noida is also following a similar working pattern. Mr. Ashish Bhutani, MD, Bhutani Group went on to explain,“Our strategy is to enter into an arrangement which is mutually benefitting. The labourers working in night shifts are being remunerated accordingly, which is a great opportunity for them to earn more as market begins to tread towards normalcy.”

Mr. Yash Miglani, MD,Migsun Group highlighted the role of developers in a current situation saying, “Laborers returning from the states of UP, Bihar & Madhya Pradesh hope to achieve income stability. Despite the rise in a number of cases, their decision to return back is solely driven by readily available work opportunities. Our purpose as a job provider is to ensure their safety at all cost and chart out strategies for optimum utilization of their skills; proper management in the night-shift model is an effort in that direction.”