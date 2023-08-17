Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC Completes $29.6 Million Acquisition of the Residence at Lake Jackson in Texas

Lake Jackson, TX, August 17, 2023– Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC announced its purchase of the Residence at Lake Jackson, for $29.6 million in Lake Jackson, Texas; part of the greater Houston area. Located at 101 Eucalyptus Street, Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC acquired the 248-unit property on August 8, 2023, with the total Real Property value of $29,694,009.

Built in 2013, the Residence at Lake Jackson offers a multi-family luxurious living experience with open-concept one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments. Amenities inside the gated community include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor gathering space with a fireplace pavilion, children’s playground and game room and a dog park. The property, located in southern Brazoria County, is a short drive to beaches, local restaurants and shops, schools and community spaces.

“The Residence at Lake Jackson is an incredible property in Lake Jackson, offering a wonderful living experience for families,” said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC. “We are happy to continue investing in the Lake Jackson community.”