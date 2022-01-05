Lakeisha Marie Davis Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Lakeisha Marie Davis, of East Orange, New Jersey, has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Lakeisha Marie Davis

Lakeisha Marie Davis is a certified paraprofessional with the Newark public schools in the New Jersey Regional Day School, in Newark, New Jersey. Their educational program promotes social and emotional development, educational life skills and communication skills. Ms. Davis has over 25 years’ experience in the educational arena and is responsible for assisting teachers and helping students with special needs.

When Lakeisha was a junior in high school she worked part-time in a daycare center. She loved working with young children, helping them grow and develop, and realized that a young child’s mind is like a pot of gold. She decided to become an educator and get the necessary tools to achieve her goal, which is to open her own day center.

“I want to give back to the community by providing a healthy and safe environment for these young minds to grow, develop, and have positive academic achievement,” said Ms. Davis.

Lakeisha envisions a center that will have classes to teach young mothers to deal with their children’s problems and behaviors. She will also provide after school tutoring and many recreational activities such as music, dancing, yoga and art classes.

Ms. Davis has had many positive influences in her life. She attributes much of her success and drive to her mother, Maxine Davis, her father, George Doyle, and her late brother, Michael Davis. Her family always believed in her and encouraged her to pursue her teaching dreams.

Her son, Raymond Baldwin has been her biggest cheerleader, always letting her know how proud he is of her accomplishments and cheering her on. Lakeisha’s principal at the New Jersey Regional Day School, Jennifer Mitchell, has been very inspirational to her through her job as a leader and has encouraged Ms. Davis to excel in whatever she undertakes. She also acknowledges Bruce Prashker for opening up his home to her and trusting her with taking care of his mother since 2015. There is also a special person who has been there for Lakeisha during her teenage years and adult life who will always have a special place in her heart. Because of all of these people, Lakeisha has always felt that the sky was the limit.

In her spare time, Lakeisha enjoys reading and shopping.