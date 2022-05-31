Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech Announces Ananya Panday as Brand Ambassador

National, May 2022: Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech, the leading hair & beauty training institute in India, ropes in Ananya Panday as their Brand Ambassador. The brand has chosen Ananya due to her long-standing relationship with Lakme Academy and Lakme Salon. Appealing to a young, Gen Z audience with her quirky, cute and charming demeanour, Ananya is a recognised youth icon in India.

The INR 25,000 crore professional beauty and wellness industry in India, which includes salons, spas, parlours, men grooming outlets & skin clinics, amongst others, has grown at a CAGR of 12% over the last decade. The industry is extremely fragmented, but it is believed to have over one million outlets employing almost 15 million people, of which nearly 65% are women. For a young country like India, with nearly 700 million individuals below 25 years of age, the beauty and wellness industry has the potential to generate livelihoods in small towns without promoting mass-scale migration to large metros.* According to the latest report offering in Research & Markets India’s Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 24.53 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32%..**

Focusing on professional training and providing opportunities in the space, Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech, with over 130 centres in 100+ cities across India, is considered a pioneer and has added tremendous value in not only upskilling thousands of students with their industry-relevant curriculum, but also giving them hands-on experience of becoming professional artists beautifying their future and that of the industry as well.