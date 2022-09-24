LandGate Launches PowerCapital, the Renewable Energy Solution for Capital Markets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LandGate Corp. is launching its PowerCapital Solutions on the heels of the Inflation Reduction Act, giving capital markets professionals a unique value add with the release of a robust suite of data and SaaS for capital markets: PowerM&A, PowerMarket s, and PowerNAV.



LandGate’s PowerM&A solution consolidates capital markets’ historically fragmented or unobtainable data deals into a renewable energy M&A deals platform. It includes (1) the most complete list of active renewable energy M&A deals, and (2) the largest database of closed M&A deals. Each M&A deal in the database is augmented by advanced research analytics that offer accurate economic valuation reports, sensitivities with pricing, capex, weather catastrophe, as well as Net Asset Values (NAVs) of solar and wind projects or companies. It offers a huge competitive advantage in the private and public capital markets with automated notifications of new deals and customizable target ESG investment criteria.

LandGate’s PowerCapital Solutions also includes PowerNAV, which offers the investment industry a suite of renewable energy’s customizable indices, ESG monitoring and benchmarks for all renewable energy operators in the US. Leveraging LandGate’s market-leading 11 TB of land and energy data mined and conditioned from over 200 different sources, PowerNAV features benchmarks, performance indicators, and NAVs for every public and private renewable energy operator in the United States. Capital market professionals can compare companies and renewable investment opportunities in minutes, or anticipate and model geopolitical and supply/demand sensitivities. Users benefit from the most accurate pricing including PPA, incentives, futures, as well as using the most comprehensive operators’ assets featuring their farms that are active, under construction, planned, and in the interconnection queue.

PowerMarkets provides the most advanced analytics yet for renewable energy markets. Capital markets professionals can analyze historical and forecasted electricity prices (LMP, PPA, Incentives, Retail, Hub) or market trends of load, available capacity, electricity generation, and cash flows.

The PowerCapital solutions from LandGate are designed to enhance the workflow of professionals at hedge funds, infrastructure funds, private equity firms, banks and insurance companies. The platform helps users assess the performance of large energy and resource asset portfolios’ key project information — including historical and forecasted production, capacity, cash flow, and NAVs. PowerM&A, PowerNAV, and PowerMarkets enable professionals to analyze renewable energy projects with the most advanced analytics to make informed acquisitions, divestitures and other investment decisions, and conduct risk analysis on projects based on energy prices, weather catastrophe and other factors.

“With ESG mandates proliferating and solar and wind generation increasing at breakneck speed, renewable investment has become imperative for energy investors. But a comprehensive analysis of an energy project, electricity prices, or renewable energy operator’s stock can take several months of man hours to compile,” said LandGate CEO Yoann Hispa. “With the PowerCapital suite, we’re automating the vast majority of this work for the investment community. Capital markets professionals access over 2 TB of conditioned data and 9 TB of analytics from more than 200 financial, energy and land data sources. They now have the data and tools to make better and faster investment decisions in renewable energy M&As, stock, bonds, option investments and more.”

The launch of PowerCapital solutions builds upon LandGate’s growth in the first half of 2022. In June, the company released PowerTools Solutions, a collection of four new and upgraded products that enable energy developers to better analyze and transact on land. Coming soon is PowerRealty Solutions, which will revolutionize the real estate industry and position LandGate as the central hub for any land deal in the US.