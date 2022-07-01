Landsmill Agritech Pvt Ltd to kick off its Rice Bran Oil Refinery project in Kanpur, Uttarpradesh

New Delhi, 1st July 2022: Work on the Rice bran Oil refinery project in Kanpur, is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023.Expected to have capacity of 300 tonnes per day, the plant will come at Rania in Kanpur. The company led by Mr. Praveen Aggarwal and his son Mr. Garvit Aggarwal already have a manufacturing unit of Blended Edible – Vegetable oil, Interesterified Vanaspati oil and margarine which are household consumable products with Indian Consumers who use oils regularly as a healthy cooking medium. The Company is selling its packaged products under the brand name ‘Dada ji (Vanaspati Oil)’.

With the established industry already present in Mathura for more than a decade, Landsmill Agritech Pvt Ltd deals in Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil, Pure Ghee, Vegetable Oil, Organic Mustard Oil, Edible Vegetable Oil, Soyabean Refined Oil, Refined Sunflower Oil, Vanaspati Ghee, and Rice Bran Oil.

On the occasion Praveen Aggarwal Founder & Director said “This would benefit farmers, since Rice bran has become a sought-after commodity in India as the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to overcome an edible oil shortage caused by global supply disruptions. I would also like to thank the Uttar Pradesh Government for providing all the necessary requirements to establish the plant. I am sure this will also generate employment opportunities for thousands of people. A by-product in rice milling, rice bran has been traditionally used for cattle and poultry feed. In recent years, oil mills have started extracting rice oil, which is popular among health-conscious consumers” adds Director Garvit Aggarwal

In the next 5 years I would definitely like to believe that the group would be among the top players in the FMCG segment. Capturing majority stake in the market is still some paces away but being able to give tough and healthy competition to the major players and being consumer’s favourites would be our top priority.