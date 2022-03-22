Laneige India Celebrates Its First-Ever Event For World Sleep Day

March 2022, New Delhi: Laneige India, the skin-loving, water-caring naturalist Korean brand, celebrated their first-ever offline event at Andaz Delhi – a concept by Hyatt (New Delhi, Aerocity)

To celebrate the first-ever offline event in India. Laneige hosted an exclusive evening with celebrity dermatologist Dr Ankur Sarin, MD, who shed light on our sleeping line’s ingredients and how it helps moisturize developed through LANEIGE’s unique technology.

The evening saw the elite of influencers from New Delhi enjoying mouthful and exclusive beverages from the kitchens of Andaz. The guests were given gift boxes as a token of appreciation with Laneige Sleeping range and satin bathrobes and eye-masks with our partner Absolutely Yushi. Influencers and media had an experiential area wherein the products were displayed and applied for the moisturizing effect and skin vitality with the assistance of AP beauty experts.

Also, during the event, guests were handed out instant photographs to etching a bit of novelty in their memory! Decor partner Lights Candles Action also brought in a cosy canopy installation for the event for the guests to enjoy and feel #WorldSleepDay.

At the first-ever celebration of World Sleep Day, Mr Doyoul Lee, Country Head & General Manager, Amore Pacific India, said: “As a cult Korean skincare brand, Laneige is very excited to do their first offline event with the pro community. Skincare junkies and Make-up artists have always been at the heart of our brand community.”

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing, AmorePacific India:

“At Laneige, we were so looking forward to organizing more events and meeting everyone who loves Laneige products. We are glad that event was witnessed by some known faces in the beauty industry. Offline events allow us to give beauty enthusiasts the perfect blend of product experience and information. As a brand, we hope to do more events in future to stay connected with our beautiful community.”

Along with Mr Doyoul Lee and Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing, Amore Pacific India, were Chirag Mohanty, Lubna Salim, Ankita Rai, Garima Bhandari, Sukmani Bedi, Shreya Chugh and Ridhima Dhawan.