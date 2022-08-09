Laneige India Launches its all-New Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Range

New Delhi: Laneige India, the skin-loving, water-caring naturalist Korean brand, celebrated the launch of its all-new Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Range at Syrah, Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. To announce the launch in India, Laneige hosted an exclusive evening with renowned influencers, Rishika Khera and Damini Passi who invited their guests to attend the event.

The evening saw the elite of influencers and renowned media personalities from New Delhi enjoying some fun and engaging activities such as DIY Fluid art DIY Bath Bomb Making. There was also an interactive skincare masterclass hosted by the brand experts. Apart from delectable food and exclusively customized beverages from the kitchens of Syrah, the event also witnessed fun games such as Never Have I Ever and Claw Machine filled with Laneige products. The brand also partnered with the Gelato brand, ‘Frozen Fun’ wherein the guests indulged in some lip-smacking gelatos.

The guests were given gift boxes as a token of appreciation with the brand’s newly launched range. Influencers and media had an experiential area in the form of a hydration bar, wherein the products were displayed and swatched to experience the look and feel of the same. The entire event set up was curated by the brand’s event partner, ‘The D’tale Project. Attendees also participated in the photobooth station by ‘The Snappy Booth’ and were handed out instant photographs to etch a bit of novelty in their memory!

At the launch event, Mr Paul Lee, Country Head, Amore Pacific India, said: ” India has always been a very important market for us and we are thrilled to launch the all-new Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Range in the country. With this launch we hope to expand our footprint even further amongst the Indian audience.” Ms. Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing at Amore Pacific India said: “This is a big launch for us and the whole team is very excited. At Laneige, our aim is to give our audience the best of what we can offer. Our Indian audience has given immense love to the brand and we are so glad that they’ve made this event a success too. With this new launch of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Range, we hope to offer a one stop solution to their skincare needs. This will definitely be a game changer for different skin types.”

Along with Mr. Paul and Ms. Mini Sood Banerjee, were Meghna Sharma, Lubna Salim, Sukhmani Bedi, Nirja Dutt, Shreya Chugh and Dr. Dipti Dhillon who attended the launch.