Laneige Launches The New Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Range In India

August 2022 : Laneige is delighted to announce the launch of their Water Bank Hyaluronic range in India. Skin issues such as dark circles, blemishes and loose skin often originate from lack of moisture. The key ingredient in the Water Bank Range, Hyaluronic acid, is famously known to bind with water and help retain moisture which leads to healthier and more supple skin. The Water Bank Hyaluronic Range includes 11 products, such as a Cleansing Oil, Cleansing Foam, Toner, Essence etc.

The products launched in India in July 2022 and are available on Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Maccaron, Boddess & Amazon.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC ESSENCE TONER FOR NORMAL TO DRY SKIN

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Essence for normal to dry skin

is a dewy feeling essence toner that often softens rough skin texture & replenishes the skin with moisture & vitality to improve its ability to stay moisturized. The formula gently removes dead skin cells to smoothen & condition the skin.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC ESSENCE TONER FOR COMBINATION TO OILY SKIN

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Essence Toner For Combination To Oily Skin is a refreshing essence toner that softens the flakiness & helps restore the skin’s original oil-moisture balance. The PHA softens the dead flaky skin to prepare the skin for the next step of the routine.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC EMULSION FOR NORMAL TO DRY SKIN

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Emulsion For Normal To Dry Skin is an intensive moisturizing emulsion that gently melts in to build a moisture barrier in the skin, boost its strength, and provide added moisture, radiance and softness to dry skin. The emulsion containing skin-friendly Blue Hyaluronic acid improves the skin making it dewy & radiant.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC EMULSION FOR COMBINATION TO OILY SKIN

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Emulsion For Combination To Oily Skin is an intensive hydrating emulsion with a light & soft texture that reduces flakiness & provides layers of non-sticky moisture to regulate the oil-moisture balance of the skin.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC CREAM FOR NORMAL TO DRY SKIN

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream For Normal To Dry Skin contains Blue Hyaluronic Acid for damaged barrier repair & inner skin moisturizing. It is a full repair and moisturizing high performance cream to immediately transform your skin with 100H power lasting hydration.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC CREAM FOR COMBINATION TO OILY SKIN

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream For Combination To Oily Skin is a gel type moisturizing cream that replenishes shiny & oily skin with fresh moisture without leaving it sticky, to maintain a layer of moisture for 48 hours while protecting irritated skin

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC SERUM

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum is an intensive hydrating serum that quickly replenishes moisture in tired skin & repairs the skin barrier to reveal a well-slept, lively look. It has a soft & milky hypoallergenic formula that gently penetrates the skin and that is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC EYE CREAM

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream is a Hypoallergenic eye cream with a lightweight texture that embraces the eye area to relieve the dark circles & puffiness. The formula contains the rich moisture of coconut which instantly soothes & moisturizes the skin around the eyes.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC CLEANSING OIL

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Oil is an emulsifying, pore clean cleansing oil with a lightweight formula to clear away waterproof makeup as well as pore clogging impurities without feeling sticky. This oil thoroughly removes both heavy & waterproof makeup, emulsifies with a clean finish, melts excess sebum & clears the inside of the pore.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC CLEANSING GEL

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Gel is a pH-balanced cleansing gel that removes impurities from dry & sensitive skin and keeps it hydrated even after cleansing to protect the skin’s original barrier.

LANEIGE WATER BANK BLUE HYALURONIC CLEANSING FOAM

The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Foam is a cleanser with a bouncy foam featuring soft-melting cellulose beads that completely remove makeup residue and impurities from inside pores. The Papain enzyme controls the dead skin each time you wash your face to brighten your complexion.