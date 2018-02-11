LANXESS continues association with Teach For India

LANXESS India Private Limited, a subsidiary of leading global specialty chemicals company LANXESS, has continued its association with Teach For India, which promotes the need for quality education throughout the country. The company has committed a sum of EUR 75000 (approx. INR 53 lakhs) per year for Corporate Social Responsibility projects in India as part of its pledged five year commitment to support the not-for-profit organization’s efforts towards providing quality education to under-privileged children. LANXESS relationships with Teach for India will continue to prosper as LANXESS always look forward to extend its supports towards health and education.

Dr. Jacques Perez, Managing Director and Country Representative, LANXESS India Pvt. Ltd. handed over the cheque to Ms. Dimple Gujral, Chief Financial Officer, Teach For India (TFI) at LANXESS House in Thane on February 9, 2018. LANXESS has been contributing to TFI since 2010, starting with a sum of EUR 50,000 per year.

LANXESS has supported over 15 TFI fellows (trained teachers on a 2 year full time paid commitment) and over 675 students directly so far. This contribution works as a support for the fellows who volunteer to teach the kids at the municipal schools since they generally have given up their jobs to fulfill these social commitments.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Perez said, “At LANXESS, we are dedicated towards making a better tomorrow through partnering with NGOs like Teach For India in order to provide quality education. Good education is one of the most important needs that children have in their growing years that helps shape their future. It is our collective social responsibility to ensure that, students are able to attend their school regularly and attain good standard of education.”

On behalf of TFI, Ms. Dimple Gujral said, “We are thankful to LANXESS for their continued support and encouragement in our earnest endeavor of improving children’s lives through education. Our fellows are striving every day to bring out the best in every child and hand holding them on the path to a bright future. The support from corporates like LANXESS gives us confidence to sail forward in this journey.”

LANXESS believes in empowering education and has taken many initiatives in India, in the areas of education, skills training and preserving cultural heritage. LANXESS has previously contributed to various NGOs, technical institutions and schools to support education in every region that it operates in.

Teach for India is a nationwide NGO, that aims to eliminate inequity in education in India. Through its Fellowship program, TFI recruits qualified college graduates and working professionals to serve as full-time teachers in low-income schools for two years. Fellows work to bridge the educational gaps that their students face, by using innovative methods in classroom.