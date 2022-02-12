LANXESS makes Siemens a Global Alliance Partner

Mumbai, February 12, 2022 – LANXESS is securing strong support on its growth path and intensifying its long-standing cooperation with Siemens. The companies have now signed a contract for the procurement of technical goods for the global production facilities of the specialty chemicals company. From now on, Siemens will supply LANXESS not only with digital control systems and software, but also with motor control centers and fire detection systems, among other things, at globally uniform conditions. The contract, which will initially run for five years, covers an order volume in the mid-double-digit million euro range and can also be extended to other material groups at any time.

In addition, the two companies want to accelerate the digital transformation at LANXESS through the joint development of digital applications and technologies.