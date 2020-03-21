Lapis Bard introduces new iPhone X leather case

Lapis Bard, the international luxury-accessories brand from William Penn, is delighted to announce its new range of premium leather-cases for the iPhone X.

The iPhone is a benchmark of quality, design, and the cutting edge of technology. Hence it deserves to be clothed in a case that embodies the finest in design and craftsmanship. Lapis Bard has made exactly that.

Cut from high-quality full-grain leather, it’s wrapped around a soft and flexible shell, which ensures a perfect fit, and feels sublime in the hand. The leather ages gracefully and develops a fine patina over time. The special microfiber lining prevents scratches and dents while being gentle on the contact surface, so that your beloved iPhone is cajoled to security in impeccable elegance.

What’s more, the case fully supports wireless charging, so you never have to take it off – not even when you’re charging your iPhone X wirelessly, offering exceptional functionality to match its beautiful appearance.

The Lapis Bard iPhone X Leather Case is priced at Rs. 2500. It is available immediately in Olive, Blue, Cognac and Bordeaux, in William Penn stores as well as online.