Large Industries celebrates Energy Conservation Week across India under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) organised a webinar for Designated Consumers under the PAT scheme during the ongoing “National Energy Conservation Week: 8th–14th December 2021”, under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The Designated Consumers belonged to energy-intensive sectors such as Cement, Iron & Steel, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Refinery, fertilizers, Chlor-Alkali, Thermal Power Plants, and Aluminium.

On this occasion, while delivering the keynote, the Director-General, BEE congratulated the Designated Consumers for celebrating the spirit of Azadi and Amrit Utsav by organizing various activities involving awareness, outreach and commitments towards inculcating values of energy conservation and engaging in energy efficiency activities.

The webinar was conducted to interact with DCs so as to share experiences of the celebration of the week and highlight their broad course of an action plan to contribute to the recent announcements by the Hon’ble Prime Minister at COP 26, Glasgow, UK.

During the webinar, the DCs under the leadership of the Plant Head/Energy Managers highlighted the activities performed during National Energy Conservation Week. The celebration of National Energy Conservation Week included the following main activates: Painting Competition/Essay Writing, Quiz/Competition/Debates, Vriksha Ropan (Tree Plantations), Road Shows on energy conservation in the nearby areas. The DCs of all 9 sectors conducted many activities for the employees and other staff to empower them, such as energy walks, online training, tree plantations, and many more where they used social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, as well as internal communications. All the Designated Consumers took part in mass awareness campaigns and on this journey. The webinar aimed to promote awareness amongst its personnel and the civil society around them. Over 40 DCs belonging to said sectors shared their experiences and list of activities, and it was informed that through their activities more than 1.5 Lakh individuals including employees, their families, school children, and civil society surrounding such DCs.