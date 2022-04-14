Largest SCO development, Grand Central launched in Gurugram

The Grandest SCO development of Gurugram, Grand Central 114 by Spaze, spread over 12.3* acres was launched yesterday in a grand style at GNH Convention, Gurugram.

Spaze Group, a leading NCR-based real estate company, will be leading the marketing and branding of the Grand Central 114.

Grand Central 114 by Spaze has been developed in the Shop-cum-Office format enriched by brilliant and modern infrastructure, set amidst a commercial hotspot region attracting the bulk of customers from near and distant areas.

The project has a strategic location that offers many advantages like almost 0 kms from Delhi, 10 mins drive from IGI Airport, being in close proximity to India International Convention Center. The vicinity to healthcare centres, luxury residential apartments, and the presence of an elite crowd will definitely hype the investment prospects and crowd footfalls in the Grand Central 114.