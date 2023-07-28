‘Late actor Irrfan Khan is my inspiration’, says Insta Millionaire writer Swapnil Jain, who also hails from small town in Rajasthan

In the vast sea of dreamers from small towns, only a select few like Irrfan Khan , Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap, Kapil Sharma, and their counterparts manage to rise to the pinnacle of the entertainment industry. While luck may be credited by some, passion and hard work are the true driving forces behind their success. Walking on a similar path is actor -turned- writer Swapnil Jain , who is steadily carving his own path towards making a significant impact in the industry. In the vast sea of dreamers fromtowns, only a select few like, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap, Kapil Sharma, and their counterparts manage to rise to the pinnacle of the entertainment industry. While luck may be credited by some, passion and hard work are the true driving forces behind their success. Walking on a similar path is-turned-, who is steadily carving his own path towards making a significant impact in the industry.

Swapnil Jain , a native of Bhawani Mandi, a small town in Rajasthan , is a rising star in the world of audio series with his blockbuster Insta Millionaire , on Pocket FM. Initially, Swapnil embarked on his entertainment career by securing supporting roles in web series like Crash Course. While these experiences allowed him to showcase his acting skills, it was his exceptional talent as a writer that truly shone through. His association with Pocket FM and the groundbreaking audio series ‘ Insta Millionaire ‘ propelled him to new heights, garnering millions of listeners and prestigious accolades.

When asked about his inspiration to enter the creative field, Swapnil said, “ Late actor Irrfan Khan sir is my inspiration . As someone hailing from a small town , just like Irrfan sir from Rajasthan , his incredible rise to success resonates deeply with me. He shattered the myth that dreams are limited to big cities, proving that talent knows no boundaries. His dedication, consistency, humility, grounded nature, and passion are qualities I greatly admire. His journey has ignited a belief in every small-town dreamer that they too can achieve greatness. Irrfan Khan sir will forever be a guiding light, inspiring us to dream big and pursue our passions fearlessly.”

Other than his association with Pocket FM to which he credits his recent success, Swapnil has also been a part of the theater world, with his plays ‘Romeo and Juliet in Smart Cities of Contemporary India’ and ‘HAIN!’ earning critical acclaim and being showcased in national theater festivals. Additionally, he has displayed his skills as a writer – actor in the Disney+Hotstar production ‘Rubisha.’

Insta Millionaire has been a game-changer for Pocket FM and Swapnil Jain’s career. With over 900 episodes, this extensive storytelling has taken the world by storm and surpassed 300 million plays across English, Hindi and Tamil, clocking over 3.5 billion listening minutes.