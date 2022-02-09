LatentView posts strong results following successful IPO Q3FY22 Revenue at INR1,078 Million up 38% y-o-y; EBITDA Margin at 30%

Chennai, India – February 9, 2022: Latent View Analytics Limited (BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), a leading pure-play data analytics company and a trusted partner to the world’s most recognized brands, today announced its financial results for the Third Quarter & Nine Months of FY22 ended on December 31, 2021.

x

Commenting on Q3FY22 results, Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer, LatentView Analytics said, “We are overwhelmed by the response we received for our IPO and we extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders who made our IPO listing successful. We are happy to report a 38% increase in revenue from operations in Q3 FY22 on a y-o-y basis and a strong 14% growth on a sequential basis. For the nine months ending December 2021, our revenue from operations grew by 28% compared to the same period in the last Fiscal Year. This was driven by growth across existing clients and new client additions. We added 15 new clients over the last nine months ending December 2021 and 6 new clients in Q3FY22.”

Rajan Venkatesan, Chief Financial Officer, LatentView Analytics said,“We are glad to report our first results post a successful IPO listing. Our EBITDA for Q3 FY22 grew by 22% on a sequential basis. Our strong EBITDA margins of 30% for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 was driven by robust revenue growth and operating leverage. Cash and Investments (excluding proceeds from the IPO) as on December 31, 2021 stood at ₹ 4,502 Million.”

Key Financial Highlights

x

Particulars x Amount in ₹ Million Q3FY22 q-o-q % y-o-y % 9MFY22 y-o-y % Operating Revenue 1,078 14% 38% 2,904 28% EBITDA 322 22% 19% 860 13% EBITDA % 30% 30% PAT * 499 130% 122% 939 39% PAT % 44% 31% Basic EPS (₹) 2.70 116% 105% 5.55 40%

*PAT for Q3FY22 and 9MFY22 includes a one-time exceptional gain of ₹ 226 Million

The Company’s headcount stood at 864 as of December 31, 2021. Net additions during nine months ending December 31, 2021, stood at 243.

Select Key Client Wins

For an American cryptocurrency exchange platform, we have been brought on board to provide expertise in areas related to Marketing, Customer Analytics and Partnerships

For an American cryptocurrency exchange platform, we have been brought on board to provide expertise in areas related to Marketing, Customer Analytics and Partnerships For a leading American mobile app offering vehicles for hire, we are building data and analytics capabilities across their Fraud and Identity, Payments, Support and Safety

For the world second-largest wine and spirits seller, we are helping the Portfolio Growth Team to improve total market share of spirits across the USA

For an American financial services company that introduced commission-free investment, we are with them to deliver Legal Query Resolution

For an American big-box retail chain, we have been shortlisted to work as an analytics partner to build forecasting solutions for demand and inventory management

For an American technology giant, we have been shortlisted to revamp existing reporting mechanisms and build data pipelines for accurate data for their cloud-based voice service

Other Business Highlights

LatentView is now a Premier Services Partner for Snowflake, a cloud computing-based data warehousing company that has emerged as an industry-leading platform for unlocking data opportunities across every critical workload

We have been awarded and recognized as a ‘Top Firm to work for in AI and Analytics in 2022’ by 3AI

– AI & Analytics Association