Latest collections from Rangoli by designer Prema Florence Isaac from July 30th to August 8th, 2021 at The Amethyst Room

The Amethyst Room at Chamiers presents the latest collections from Rangoli by designer Prema Florence Isaac. They are happy to present for the first time in Chennai, her Jamdani Lace, Indigo-In-Love and Woven Canvas creations. They will also present recent additions to her Ce Soir line of occasion wear, and her Art Wear line of one-of-a-kind creations, along with her classic Naksha skirts. Price range Rs.5,000/- to Rs.35,000/- from 10.30am to 7.30pm at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers, 106, Chamiers Road, Chennai. Ph : +91 8056093388 / 044 43042099.

Designer Prema Florence Isaac will be available for a telephone / email interaction prior the event and will be available for face to face interactions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 29th, 30th and 31st, 2021 and interactions can be set up accordingly, on request. In case this interests you, please do let us know and we will be happy to coordinate.