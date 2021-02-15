Latest ezW2 and 1099NEC Software Offers Feature for Correcting 1099 NEC Forms, Easily

Customers and small business owners who utilize e2020 ezW2 software now get a feature to correct 1099-NEC forms. Get the details by visiting Halfpricesoft.com.

Boston, MA : Customers utilizing the latest ezW2 tax preparation software have requested a 1099-NEC Form correction feature, and Halfpricesoft.com listened! Employers need to correct forms as soon as they are discovered. The 1099-NEC form can be easily corrected using the link below. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-nec-software/form-1099-nec-correction.asp.

“Halfpricesoft.com has added a new feature to correct 1099 NEC forms to ezW2 2020 software,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

White paper printing available and SSA approved.

– The plain white paper printing feature will print all W2 forms (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on plain white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

– ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on plain white paper. The IRS does not currently certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the preprinted red forms for 1099 NEC copy A and 1096.

PDF printing and efiling is included in the advanced version.

– ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files so customers can email forms.

– ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.

ezW2 software is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1 and Windows 10 systems. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy to use W2 filing software.

Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction. Potential customers can test to ensure ezW2 meets the business needs at no risk or obligation. Download test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.