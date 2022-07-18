Latest Skill Training Centre in Kolhapur, Maharashtra to skill 360 Youth for Sustainable Livelihood

Mumbai, July 2022: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) has launched its new DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) centre in India – at Rajaram Road, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, reinforcing its commitment to India’s next generation workforce on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, 15th July. This also marks DBF’s social transformation journey to create opportunities for the nation’s youth and enable them to achieve their full potential.

The new DIKSHa centre will focus on driving community-centric initiatives to achieve social transformation by skilling 360 youth, annually. It was inaugurated by District Collector & Magistrate, Shri Rahul Rekhawar.

Commenting on the launch of DIKSHa’s 15th centre in India, Shri Vishal Bharadwaj, CEO, DBF and CSR Head, Dalmia Bharat Group said, “We have always been focused on social initiatives that transform and empower our country’s youth to progressively scale up so that they can become independent, experience a better lifestyle for themselves and their families and most significantly, contribute to India’s burgeoning growth and development. With the launch of our 15th DIKSHa centre, especially on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, we are excited about exploring new social frontiers and creating sustainable differences that positively impact the social, economic, and environmental situation of our nation and the communities around us.”

“The launch of this centre on the World Youth Skills Day, signifies our aim to consistently empower youth to spearhead the future of the community, by identifying and nurturing their abundant potential. Our endeavor is to transform the next generation into a beacon of hope by offering livelihood opportunities and the best-in-class skill development programs. Accredited trainers at this centre will impart skills training courses including Business Correspondent, Assistant Electrician and Assistant Beauty Therapist ,” Shri Rangaprasad S, Plant Head, DBSIL – Kolhapur Plant, said addressing over 200 attendees that included local youth, parents, enthused students and village representatives.

Senior officials from various government departments were present at the inaugration, including representatives from Solidaridad, NABARD and BAYER.

Along with the launch of the Kolhapur Skill Centre, World Youth Skill Day was also observed across all DIKSHa Centres with cultural and intellectual initiatives that included art, speech and debate activities organised for trainees.

With launch of this centre DBF will now have 15 DIKSHa Skill development centres across India with an annual training capacity of over 6000.