Latin Quarter launches Winter 2.0 #SimplyMe collection to keep you warm and stylish this fall

Sure, it’s harder to throw on a dress in the morning, but when the weather turns chilly, we need to layer up with warm yet fashionable alternatives. Go no further because we have the ideal options from the Latin Quarters Winter 2.0 #SimplyMe collection that will make you sparkle this fall.

Latin Quarters Blue Knit cape sweater Dress

If you’re still looking for a winter dress, try captivating people by contrasting the right accessories with this midnight blue knit cape sweater dress. You are prepared to take on the street like a ramp model and draw attention when you pair it with tan boots and the right shades while you walk it up with your cuppa.

Latin Quarters Red suede wrap jacket with fur collar

Wintertime essentials include this cherry red suede wrap jacket with a fur collar. It can be worn with a skirt or a pair of denim. The beautiful shade of red and the contrasting fur white collar will make you stand out, making this ideal for a chill day or night to celebrate the holiday season.

Latin Quarters Beige Jacket with leather sleeves

This beige jacket with leather sleeves and a faux fur panel will make you look your best if you’re picking this up for an international trip this fall. You will sizzle in all your selfies on a beautiful roadside European café along with your friends!

Latin Quarters Suede Double layered Jacket

This suede double-layered jacket with rib pockets is the ideal choice for you if you enjoy wearing understated yet fashionable outdoor attire. Whether you’re riding a bike or taking a road trip, this multipurpose jacket will keep you comfortable all day.

Latin Quarters Blush Trench Coat

This Blush trench coat is a perfect pick for your office wear. Look bright with this perfect peachy shade no matter what you contrast the coat with.

Latin Quarters Black Corduroy Jacket

This black corduroy jacket that comes with a belt and pockets is a must-have in your closet. Depending on the accessories and clothing you choose to style this with, it may be combined with anything and will look good with most ensembles.

Latin Quarters Coord Set

Look sexy and stylish with zig-zag fur knit co-ord set in yellow Rs 4799 and an Olive velvet lounge set. Lounge around with your friends and keep up the appeal and stay warm and comfy this fall.