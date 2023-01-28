Launch of Art of Dum and China Bistro as Cloud Kitchen

Mumbai 28 January 2023: Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt Ltd launched its popular and multi-award-winning brands China Bistro, a Pan Asian Restaurant as Cloud kitchen, for the first time, and Art of Dum, in the buzzing eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Both brands have already received colossal success in Hyderabad, and Bengaluru besides Mumbai in India and even in UAE. They are even planning to expand their international footprint.

Art of Dum and China Bistro will cater to areas surrounding 8 km to 10 km of Saki Vihar, including Powai, Hiranandani, Vikhroli, Marol, Sakinaka, Vihar, and other areas of Andheri (E). Customers can order their favorite Nawabi and Pan- Asian delicacies through Swiggy, Zomato, and their online portal.

Art of Dum is popular for its slow-cooked Dum Biryanis, Kebabs, spiced gravies, and lip-smacking desserts. One shouldn’t miss their signature dishes like Classic Dum Gosht Biryani, Ghost Korma Shahjahani & Chulhey ka Dum Murgh.

On the other hand, China Bistro will deliver Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Vegan bowls as well. You cannot miss ordering their mouth-watering bestsellers like Vegan Bao, Roast Duck Bao, Chicken Basil Dumplings, and Kiwi Salad Rolls to name a few.

From bringing exquisite Pan Asian Cuisine of the finest quality and generous Nawabi flavors to your doorstep, these cloud kitchens are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Art of Dum promotes sustainable cooking and packaging and serves in clay pots (handis) to keep the flavor, taste, and nutrition of the food intact. The packaging is characterized by extensive use of premium quality glass jars, clay handis, and steel cutlery. The brand also encourages its customers to reuse and recycle their packaging and minimize plastic waste

and pollution.

Expressing joy at the launch, Sanjay Vazirani, CEO of Foodlink said, “Mumbai has always supported us and welcomed us with open arms. People of this city have loved visiting our restaurants, China Bistro, Glocal Junction, and India Bistro, and have ordered from Art of Dum. Now the launch of Art of Dum and China Bistro as cloud kitchens in Saki Vihar will allow the locals to the surrounding vicinity to get the taste of Nawabi and Chinese cuisine. I am confident that the people living in this busy city will relish our delicious offerings and make it a huge success. We wish to expand to many more geographies in the coming few months.”