Launch of Curves National Handwriting Competition in India

Eupheus Learning, India’s first company to bring end-to-end educational solutions to kids, has recently partnered with Highlights for Children, International to bring Zaner-Bloserhandwriting solutions to India. Zaner-Bloser, part of the Highlights Family of Companies, is the world’s oldest globally acclaimed handwriting solutions company. In this light, they will also be organizing the first edition of Curves National Handwriting Competition in India. The nationwide contest will be open for students between Grade K and 8, where they would be evaluated on their handwriting styles. It will cover more than 1000 schools across the country seeking participation from over 1,00,000 students. The first of its kind initiative has been launched with a strong emphasis on promoting the art of quality handwriting.

Curves National Handwriting Competition has been inspired by Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, a 27-year-old popular challenge in the USA. The USA-based competition has received more than 4 million entries to date. Over 300,000 students take this exciting and creative challenge every year. The Indian edition will imbibe the importance of good handwriting among students and encourage them to invest time in improving their writing styles for their academic growth.

The Curves National Handwriting Competition will invite entries in different categories – beginner (Grade K-2) , Immediate (Grade 3-4) and Advance group (Grade 5-6). The students of Grades K-2 will submit manuscript (print) entries. The rest of the grades will submit cursive handwriting entries. The submissions will be evaluated according to the Zaner-Bloser Keys to Legibility, i.e., Shape, Size, Spacing, and Slant. Evaluation will be conducted on two levels. First, the school level evaluation will take place between 1st Dec. ‘19 to 31st Jan. ’20, followed by a national round between February 7-8, 2020 that shall decide the winners. To participate, students need to simply register on the website: eupheus.in/curves.

Sarvesh Shrivastava, Founder and MD, of Eupheus Learning, said, “Our mission is to enhance the learning outcomes for students through digital curriculum and solutions. In today’s digital age, research indicates that handwriting is an area that demands massive improvement. Improper exposure to handwriting can affect students’ growth or could lead to a dyslexic-specific intervention. Handwriting influences reading, writing, language, and critical thinking. Therefore, it is imperative that educators and parents pay attention to this skill early on. We are certain that our partnership with Zaner-Bloser will bring more awareness on this issue with the Curves National Handwriting Competition.”

“India has massive potential and opportunities to explore and promote the scope of handwriting.” said Mr. Michael Davis, Territory Director at Highlights for Children, International.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Eupheus Learning who has been successful in transforming the education space by providing globally acclaimed solutions to the Indian market. We are excited about the Curves National Handwriting Competition in India and are looking forward to a great response from students.”