Launch Of India Startup Festival 2022 On 1st And 2nd Of October

Bengaluru, September 28, 2022

Industry experts, Venture Capitalists, academicians, and successful entrepreneurs have all come together to launch the first edition of the India Start-up Festival in the hub of Indian start-ups at Bengaluru. This festival will be held on October 1 and 2, 2022 at Sri Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru.

This Festival will provide fantastic networking opportunities with prospective investors, and mentors and will provide great opportunities for market access to the start-ups. ISF is launched to celebrate the success and the growth of the Indian Start-up ecosystem. India is experiencing exponential growth of start-ups. Many unicorns are emerging out of India and creating jobs and wealth for the nation. To foster the growth of the start-up ecosystem, India Start-up is launched.

25+ VCs, 25+ CXOs of MNCs, 100+ mentors spanning diverse industries, new age start-ups, and entrepreneurs will be participating to explore, collaborate and redefine opportunities in the business ecosphere. Over 750+ startups have confirmed their participation and we are expecting it to cross 1000+ start-ups by 1st of October. These start-ups which have registered are from both early-stage as well as growth stages.

Confirming the participation of top corporate executives at this first-of-its-kind StartUp Festival to identify and foster entrepreneurial talent, mentor connect and market access platform for start-ups, J.A.Chowdary Founder and General Chair – India Startup Festival and the organizer of the Festival, said, “Dr. Velumani (Founder of Thyrocare), Mr. Shiv Kumar (CEO-ITC Agro), Padmashree Arunachalam Muruganantham, Dr. Moorthy K Uppaluri (Ex MD- Microsoft India), Mr. Sri Peddu – Founder and Managing Director of Powerhouse Ventures), Dr. Chintala, Former Chairman – NABARD, Mr. Jatin Desai – Managing Partner – Inflexor Technology Fund, Dr. C. Srinivas – Chairman – Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust, Mr. Sachi Pati – Global Head – India Intercontinental Exchange, Mr. Bijou Kurien – Chairman – Retailers Association of India (RAI), Independent Director on several Listed and Unlisted Company Boards, across Consumer Goods, Technology, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Hospitality, Education and Health; Mr. V Laxmikanth – Managing Partner – Pavestone, Prof. Jawahar Doreswamy – CEO/ Pro Chancellor – PES University, A S Rajgopal – CEO & MD NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Founder Multi-verse Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; and other luminaries from the business world will address the participants and audience. The highlight of the festival will be the symbolic unveiling of the CAUSE TO CONNECT program.”

The two-day Festival promises to be an activity and knowledge -packed one with themed exhibitions, Round Table discussions in critical areas like Women Empowerment, Fintech, Education, Rural Health and nutrition and Bharat 2.0., Launch of the 1 Rupee App, Launch of GossipCorner (the women entrepreneurship program), CXO Connect, Enabler Connect, and felicitation of distinct achievers. The festival provides an apt platform to facilitate Start-up pitches to investors, and the opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to share, exchange and work with the best minds of the Indian start-up ecosystem.

We are also launching today (27th September) our networking App for start-ups to connect with investors, mentors, and industry experts to schedule one to one connect.

At the Festival, 6 unicorns and unicorns will be awarded for their exemplary employment generation and contribution to the country’s economic development. Three young startup founders will be rewarded for creating a lucrative business environment.

Speaking about the vision behind the Festival, J. A Chowdary said, “Inspired by the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and the entrepreneurial mindset of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishveshwarayya, the core aim of the festival is to empower every Indian to be a part of the booming startup culture and work towards economic development of the nation. The choice of the venue is a symbolic move to synchronize with the spirit of entrepreneurship and employment that Gandhiji stood for and emulated.”