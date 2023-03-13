Launch of Sky Riding Club & cafe in Noida

Noida, March 2023: Sky Riding Club & Café, an exclusive horse-riding club with a café concept has been inaugurated at Venue -4, Amrapali Princely Estate, sector-76, Noida, U.P. The one of its kind concept boasts a unique combination of thrilling horseback riding with the relaxation of enjoying a cup of tea/coffee or dinner with mocktails/cocktails. The event is inaugurated by Shri A K Singh, Jailor, Noida.

Horse riding is one of the most popular lifestyle sports, enjoyed across all age groups. Many young NCR residents who are passionate about horse riding or learning the sport lack access to horses which prevents them from enjoying its benefits. Sky Riding Club & Café bridge the accessibility gap and brings the combination of majesty horses with a scenic garden setting and ambiance with just a short travel distance from their place.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sikander Azam, Managing Director, Sky Riding Club & Café said, “Horse riding is often perceived as the domain of the wealthy and rich. With the opening of the horse-riding club and café, we strive to change this perception and make the premiere outdoor sport accessible for all in a setting where people can have an enriching experience and spend the best of their leisure time.”

Sky Riding Club & Café is the first-ever concept opened in Delhi / NCR for people who like outdoor adventures along with lush green landscapes. It is a great therapeutic way to relax and unwind after a long day of work or sightseeing where many riders also find the rhythmic motion of horseback riding calming and meditative. It helps riders rediscover themselves with outdoor lifestyles and the pleasure of being close to animals. The newly launched horse-riding club and café are recognised for their experienced and trained instructors for amateur riders. The experienced staff manages the horses in the ring till the learners are able to handle horses with confidence. Along with horse riding, the club boasts an appetizing menu with the finest Indian, Italian, Chinese cuisine.

Located on the verge of the premium residential hub in Noida, the sprawling 3.749 acres of club and café is touted to be one of the most sought-after leisure activity places. It is an escape from the busy city life and makes up a wonderful choice for people looking to celebrate their important events such as birthday parties, corporate meetings, dinner dates, etc. in a unique space.